India vs West Indies ODI, T20Is: Match schedule, squads, venues, live streaming info

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India will begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup at the start of the 2026-27 home season, taking on the West Indies in three matches, starting Sunday. The ODI leg will be followed by five T20Is after the Shreyas Iyer-led side returns from their 2026 Asian Games campaign in Japan.
The spotlight during the ODIs will undoubtedly remain on veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are still pushing themselves towards another World Cup appearance late next year. Both Rohit and Kohli last featured for India during their 1-2 series defeat in England. While Kohli had a relatively quiet series, Rohit backed up two blips with a spectacular century at Lord’s in the series decider, albeit in a losing cause.
ALSO READ | Storms crossed, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gear up for second wind
The ODIs will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, with India making a few changes to the first-choice squad due to unavailability of a few white-ball stars due to a schedule clash with cricket at the Asian Games.
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No.
|
Date
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
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1
|
September 27, Sunday
|
2:00 PM
|
1st ODI
|
Trivandrum
|
2
|
September 30, Wednesday
|
2:00 PM
|
2nd ODI
|
Guwahati
|
3
|
October 3, Saturday
|
2:00 PM
|
3rd ODI
|
New Chandigarh
|
4
|
October 6, Tuesday
|
7:00 PM
|
1st T20I
|
5
|
October 9, Friday
|
7:00 PM
|
2nd T20I
|
Ranchi
|
6
|
October 11, Sunday
|
7:00 PM
|
3rd T20I
|
Indore
|
7
|
October 14, Wednesday
|
7:00 PM
|
4th T20I
|
8
|
October 17, Saturday
|
7:00 PM
|
5th T20I
IND vs WI – Series Squads
India’s ODI team: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.
India’s T20I Team: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
West Indies T20I squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer
IND vs WI Live Streaming details
The India vs West Indies ODI and T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.