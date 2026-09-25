India vs West Indies ODI, T20Is: Match schedule, squads, venues, live streaming info

India will begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup at the start of the 2026-27 home season, taking on the West Indies in three matches, starting Sunday. The ODI leg will be followed by five T20Is after the Shreyas Iyer-led side returns from their 2026 Asian Games campaign in Japan.

The spotlight during the ODIs will undoubtedly remain on veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are still pushing themselves towards another World Cup appearance late next year. Both Rohit and Kohli last featured for India during their 1-2 series defeat in England. While Kohli had a relatively quiet series, Rohit backed up two blips with a spectacular century at Lord’s in the series decider, albeit in a losing cause.