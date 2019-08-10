India look to get off the mark in ODI series against West Indies, rain expected to stay away

India and West Indies go into the 2nd ODI of the bilateral series with one eye on the sky in Trinidad and another on possible squad combinations. The first match of the series in Guyana was abandoned because of inclement weather last Thursday after just 13 overs. The third and final match of the series is scheduled to be held in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Weather Watch: Most importantly for the two sides, the weather forecasts say that we should be able to have a complete 100-over match. No rain is expected. The day, however, could be cloudy, especially in the first part of the match. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius at noon.

Record Watch: Chris Gayle is seven runs shy off breaking Brian Lara’s record of most runs in ODIs for West Indies. Virat Kohli is 19 runs away from breaking Javed Miandad’s 26-year-old record of being the highest run-scorer against Windies in ODIs. Miandad took 64 innings to score 1930 runs against them. Kohli currently has 1912 runs in 33 innings against them.

Team News: West Indies have no reason to change their squad combination from the first ODI. Gayle did not look at his best during his 31-ball 4 in Guyana, but given the fact that this could be his farewell series, it is him and Evin Lewis who can be expected to walk out to open the innings for West Indies.

As for India, a lot of the spotlight will be on the anticipated middle-order audition for Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan’s return to the ODI side after injury. A few tweaks in the bowling department may also be expected, according to how the pitch looks on Sunday morning. Yuzvendra Chahal, who sat out of the last match, could be brought in place of one of the seamers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.

“A few of the pitches in the Caribbean can really test you. Some pitches might have good pace and bounce but some of them will be on the slower side and you need to be patient,” Virat Kohli said on eve of the match.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas