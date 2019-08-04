The first wicket released the debut pressure off me, says Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini, who made an impressive debut against West Indies on Saturday, said after the match that he could not believe himself when he was handed the India cap.

Advertising

The 26-year-old was the highlight of India’s performance in the first of the three T20Is as he claimed three wickets for 17 runs, helping the Virat Kohli-led side to a four-wicket win. He was adjudged man-of-the-match for his impressive bowling display which saw India restrict West Indies to 95 for 9.

MUST WATCH: Of dream debut and tattoos, Navdeep unplugged with @BhuviOfficial He picked up the Man of the Match prize in his maiden game for #TeamIndia & the speedster recaps the memorable day. – by @28anand Full video here 📽️https://t.co/uRONW22wv9 pic.twitter.com/w7FrUzXuRd — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2019

Speaking to senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the match, Navdeep said, “When I received the India cap, I could not believe that today is the day which I was waiting for. I am very happy to make the debut for India.”

Asked what was in his mind while bowling the hat-trick ball, the Haryana-born Saini said, “My confidence was low initially as I was having pressure of making the debut. The first wicket released the pressure. Then, when I got the second wicket my confidence increased and I felt like I was playing a normal match.”

“When I was to bowl the hat-trick ball, I felt like ‘it is something which I have been seeing others do, it is happening to me’. Then, I was focussing on how to take the wicket,” Navdeep added.

Advertising

Also read: Navdeep Saini is Indian cricket’s latest bullet train

Kiron Pollard’s wicket came from a review taken by skipper Kohli on the insistence of Rishabh Pant. However, Saini thought that it was not out after the umpire said so. “I thought it was not out and on appeal the umpire also said not out. But Virat paji took the review, he said ‘there is a review left for us and why waste it, you never know it may be out also’.”

Also read: Navdeep Saini a raw talent with bright future, says Virat Kohli

“I was not sure whether I will get that wicket. But I was so happy when Pollard was adjudged out after the review.”

Saini also revealed the story behind his ‘wolf’ tattoo on the left hand and said, “During my childhood, I and my big brother used to watch a lot of movies on wolves. So I like wolves. Moreover, wolves do not perform in circus and thinking that I made these tatoos.”