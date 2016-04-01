India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni was in form in the ICC World T20, says Ian Chappell

MS Dhoni has finished off a successful chase with a six – nine times in ODIs and three times in T20Is. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni has finished off a successful chase with a six – nine times in ODIs and three times in T20Is. (Source: AP)

The way Mahendra Singh Dhoni has performed in the World Twenty20 , he can extend his career as India skipper, says former Australia captain Ian Chappell. (STATS || POINTS TABLE || FIXTURES)

“Well! I think he was in form in T20. It means as a player and as a captain. He captained pretty well in the T20. We don’t have him as a Test captain but we want him and I think he was too good in World T20,” Chappell said on ESPNcricinfo programme ‘Match Day’.

India were knocked out of the mega-event by West Indies, who relied on the home team’s sloppy bowling display and Lendl Simmons’ blazing knock of 82 to make the final.

Chappell said that India’s total of 192/2 was a good enough for the team to eke out a win.

“I think they would be quite happy about that. Anything above 190 or more than 8 an over, you feel you can win. There are not more games you loose.”

The Australian batting great was critical of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s performance at the Wankhede Stadium last night.

“He seems to control the delivery when there is help. When there is no help, he loses control.”

Jadeja went for 48 runs in his four-over spell, including 33 off 15 balls against Simmons.

Chappell said India tried but could not contain the West Indian batsmen from scoring the bulk of runs through boundaries.

The 72-year-old felt the Windies were not great on the field in the semifinal but made up for that with their ability to produce big shots.

“You think about the things West Indies do. They are not great runners between the wickets. They were not very good in the field today. Without these you cannot make up except hitting those sixes and fours.”

