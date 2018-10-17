India vs West Indies: MCA moves Bombay High Court against shifting ODI from Wankhede

The MCA also claimed that they were “better equipped” to hold the match than the CCI.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the BCCI’s “unilateral and ex-parte” decision to shift the 4th ODI between India and West Indies to be played on October 29, from the Wankhede stadium to the Brabourne Stadium.

On Tuesday, lawyer Aparna Devkar for MCA mentioned the matter before the division bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice M S Karnik. The bench is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday. The petition said that the decision taken by the BCCI was “totally arbitrary, bad and illegal”.

The MCA submitted that it had taken all the necessary steps to hold the match. Without any intimation or reasons, BCCI shifted the match, the petition said adding that the decision was taken without giving any personal hearing. The MCA also claimed that they were “better equipped” to hold the match than the CCI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App