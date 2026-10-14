India vs West Indies Live Score, 4th T20I: IND eye series win in Hyderabad; Toss soon

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: India take on West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. (CREIMAS)

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer’s side lead 2-1 after a 14-run win in Indore, where Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 69 off 30 balls and Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul proved decisive. The hosts are likely to persist with the same combination that worked in Indore, though there is growing talk of bringing Kuldeep Yadav back into the XI given Hyderabad’s conditions.

Story continues below this ad India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Match Scorecard West Indies, who levelled the series in Ranchi with a record chase powered by Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102, will back their batting firepower to keep the contest alive and force a decider in Bengaluru. Dew could play a role in the second half, with humidity rising to around 68% at night, making the toss crucial. West Indies will be hoping Romario Shepherd is fit to return after missing the Indore game with a niggle, as his presence would add depth to both departments. With both sides boasting deep line-ups and the series having already produced towering totals, another high-scoring thriller is on the cards. Scroll down to follow Live Updates of India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Updates Oct 14, 2026 05:56 PM IST IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Squads India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav. West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer. Oct 14, 2026 05:51 PM IST IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to The Indian Express's live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India lead the five-match series 2-1 after a 14-run win in Indore, where Abhishek Sharma's blistering 69 off 30 balls and Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul proved decisive. Shreyas Iyer's men will look to seal the series tonight, while West Indies, who levelled the series in Ranchi with Shai Hope's record century, will be eager to force a decider in Bengaluru. With Hyderabad's flat deck and dew expected to play a role, another high-scoring thriller is on the cards. Stay with us for all the live action! Tilak Varma: The No 3 prince who became a No 6 king Tilak Varma in action during India vs West Indies T20I series. (CREIMAS) Tilak Varma has revealed his favourite batting position several times. “I love to bat at number three; I have said that many times.” He reasons:“You have the freedom. Two fielders are outside…” His numbers are glittering at one drop. In 21 innings, he averages 43.40 at a strike rate of 150.69 with two centuries to his name. “You will get to bat in the powerplay. You don’t have any expectations; you can swing well. So, every batsman enjoys playing that role,” Tilak explains. (READ MORE)

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