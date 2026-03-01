India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s IND will take on Shai Hope’s WI in Kolkata

Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
India vs West Indies Live Score, IND vs WI T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Shai Hope’s West Indies in the final game of the Super 8 in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The winner of the game will qualify for the semifinals of the competition
India has thrashed Zimbabwe in their previous game and has come back into some sort of form after losing to South Africa last Sunday in Ahmedabad. The batting has stuck in form again as the power-hitters showed their prowess at Chepauk. Meanwhile, the bowling still needs boxes to tick. The bowling in the middle overs was a bit of concern for the hosts.
As per the West Indies, they too have been in fine form in this tournament and have happy memories at this venue in Kolkata, where they managed to win the T20 World Cup. They too have a lot of power in their batting order, but it is the bowling attack that needs a bit of upgradation, as South chasing 178 runs looked in no discomfort in the West Indies’ previous game.
Follow all updates India taking on West Indies
Hello and welcome to our live blog where India takes on the West Indies in the final Super 8 game. While South Africa, England and New Zealand have already qualified for the World Cup, the remaining one sport to be decided between India and the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. It is going to be a cracking game of cricket do stay with us for all the live updates.
