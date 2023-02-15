IND vs WI Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Windies win toss and opt to bat, Playing 11 named

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are back in action, taking on West Indies in this Group 2 clash at Newlands. West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bat against India.
After beating Pakistan in the lung-opener, India will be keen to maintain their winning momentum when they face West Indies. The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan.
Mandhana, who missed the tie against Pakistan due to a finger injury, is back in the team against the West Indies and that is expected to boost the confidence of the team. Meanwhile, the Windies are coming off a big loss against England. Hence, it will be advantage India from the start.
Follow India Women vs West Indies Women Live Action below
Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman
"We wanted to bat today. Last game we chased. Today, the wicket is looking a little better compared to the last game. We wanted to bat first. Smriti and Devika are back. We know them. We played a couple of games before the tournament."
West Indies Women have won the toss and have opted to bat. "We are gonna have a bat. Last game didn't go too badly. We have one change. We had the tri-series. India are a strong side. We would look to get better of them by playing our brand of cricket," says Windies skipper Hayley
The Hayley Matthews-led side is enduring a wretched run, having lost 14 matches on the trot. They will once again turn to skipper Matthews who has oodles of experience. The skipper is no stranger to delivering on the big stage. However, the skipper needs the others to step up, especially the experienced Stefanie Taylor, who has returned from a back injury.
India opener Shafali Verma is confident that the senior Indian women's team can repeat what the U19 side did in South Africa in the age group World Cup. She backed the Indian team to lift the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. "Onto the big one now. So preparing for that," she told ICC.com.
In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, West Indies' Shamilia Connell said she believes that West Indies' biggest strength is their bowling. She also spoke about how she was looking forward to facing Shafali Verma.
The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees on the matchday, making it ideal for play. Humidity is likely to be 68 percent with wind speeds of 14 km/hr. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.
The surface at Newlands has been friendly towards batters but seamers also tend to get help. Spinners can be expected to play a role, once the ball gets ruffed up a bit, especially in the middle overs. The average first-innings score on this ground is 149 and teams winning the toss tend to bowl first. Out of the 29 matches at this venue, 18 have been won by teams bowling first.
West Indies will be eager to register their first win in the tournament having being beaten by England in their opener. It will be a crucial fixture for West Indies as a loss would knock the former champions out of the semi-final contention.
Smriti Mandhana can play against West Indies after the 26-year-old was forced to sit out the match as a precaution. “Yeah, she’s been working very hard,” India coach Troy Cooley revealed. “She did everything [that] was needed to be done today and from us, we’ll look at how she pulls up. “But we’re pretty confident. She got through the session today and did everything she needed to do.”
Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams(wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman
Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
India Women will be squaring off against West Indies Women in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. While India are second on the points table, West Indies Women is currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Hence, a lot is riding on this match. Stay tuned for live updates