scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

IND vs WI Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Windies win toss and opt to bat, Playing 11 named

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Match Today: Team India led by Harmanpreet Kaur take on the Windies in Newlands.

By: Sports Desk
February 15, 2023 18:11 IST
India vs West Indies Live Scorecard: India Women face West Indies WomenIND W vs WI W Live Score Updates: India Women face West Indies Women in the 9th Match of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Newlands, Cape Town.

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are back in action, taking on West Indies in this Group 2 clash at Newlands. West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bat against India.

After beating Pakistan in the lung-opener, India will be keen to maintain their winning momentum when they face West Indies. The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan.

Mandhana, who missed the tie against Pakistan due to a finger injury, is back in the team against the West Indies and that is expected to boost the confidence of the team. Meanwhile, the Windies are coming off a big loss against England. Hence, it will be advantage India from the start.

Follow India Women vs West Indies Women Live Action below

Live Blog

IND vs WI T20 WC Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs West Indies from Newlands, Cape Town.

18:09 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI Live: West Indies Women (Playing XI)

Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

18:07 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI Live: Harmanpreet speaks

"We wanted to bat today. Last game we chased. Today, the wicket is looking a little better compared to the last game. We wanted to bat first. Smriti and Devika are back. We know them. We played a couple of games before the tournament."

18:05 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI Live: Toss Time

West Indies Women have won the toss and have opted to bat. "We are gonna have a bat. Last game didn't go too badly. We have one change. We had the tri-series. India are a strong side. We would look to get better of them by playing our brand of cricket," says Windies skipper Hayley

17:49 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: A rotten run for the Windies

The Hayley Matthews-led side is enduring a wretched run, having lost 14 matches on the trot. They will once again turn to skipper Matthews who has oodles of experience. The skipper is no stranger to delivering on the big stage. However, the skipper needs the others to step up, especially the experienced Stefanie Taylor, who has returned from a back injury.

17:34 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: 'Winning the World Cup was the most special moment of my life'

India opener Shafali Verma is confident that the senior Indian women's team can repeat what the U19 side did in South Africa in the age group World Cup. She backed the Indian team to lift the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. "Onto the big one now. So preparing for that," she told ICC.com. 

17:26 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: Bowling is West Indies' biggest strength!

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, West Indies' Shamilia Connell said she believes that West Indies' biggest strength is their bowling.  She also spoke about how she was looking forward to facing Shafali Verma.

17:02 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees on the matchday, making it ideal for play. Humidity is likely to be 68 percent with wind speeds of 14 km/hr. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

17:01 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: Pitch Report

The surface at Newlands has been friendly towards batters but seamers also tend to get help. Spinners can be expected to play a role, once the ball gets ruffed up a bit, especially in the middle overs. The average first-innings score on this ground is 149 and teams winning the toss tend to bowl first. Out of the 29 matches at this venue, 18 have been won by teams bowling first. 

More from Sports
PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Kingsley Coman’s goal helps Bayern...
PSG vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Kingsley Coman’s goal helps Bayern...
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal angry ahead of Manchester City clash
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal angry ahead of Manchester City clash
Reluctant trainee to race-walking qualifier for Paris Olympics clocking 1...
Reluctant trainee to race-walking qualifier for Paris Olympics clocking 1...
FIFA targets 2030 World Cup host vote in September next year, Club World ...
FIFA targets 2030 World Cup host vote in September next year, Club World ...
IND vs AUS: KL Rahul deserves more chances as an opener before an in-form...
IND vs AUS: KL Rahul deserves more chances as an opener before an in-form...
More from Sports >>
16:52 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: Why West Indies must win this game ?

West Indies will be eager to register their first win in the tournament having being beaten by England in their opener. It will be a crucial fixture for West Indies as a loss would knock the former champions out of the semi-final contention. 

16:49 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: Mandhana to make a return?

Smriti Mandhana can play against West Indies after the 26-year-old was forced to sit out the match as a precaution. “Yeah, she’s been working very hard,” India coach Troy Cooley revealed. “She did everything [that] was needed to be done today and from us, we’ll look at how she pulls up. “But we’re pretty confident. She got through the session today and did everything she needed to do.”

16:45 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: WEST INDIES PROBABLE XI

Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams(wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

16:45 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: INDIA PROBABLE XI

Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

16:41 (IST)15 Feb 2023
IND vs WI: Hello and Welcome

India Women will be squaring off against West Indies Women in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. While India are second on the points table, West Indies Women is currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Hence, a lot is riding on this match. Stay tuned for live updates

IND vs WI T20 WC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India and West Indies battle in Newlands

India vs West Indies Live Scorecard: India Women face West Indies Women India vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in their first World Cup game. (BCCI)

If India want to win the title, the bowling department too has to pull up its socks. The Indian bowlers were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal in the back end of the innings, allowing Pakistan to score 91 runs in the second half of their innings. They will be keen to give a better account of themselves. With tougher oppositions expected as the tournament progresses, the Indian bowlers couldn't have asked for a better opponent than a familiar West Indies side, whom India beat twice in the recent tri-series. Here are the two squads that will be in action today-

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

West Indies Women Squad: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams(w), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:23 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close