IND vs WI Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Windies win toss and opt to bat, Playing 11 named

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are back in action, taking on West Indies in this Group 2 clash at Newlands. West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bat against India.

After beating Pakistan in the lung-opener, India will be keen to maintain their winning momentum when they face West Indies. The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan.

Mandhana, who missed the tie against Pakistan due to a finger injury, is back in the team against the West Indies and that is expected to boost the confidence of the team. Meanwhile, the Windies are coming off a big loss against England. Hence, it will be advantage India from the start.

