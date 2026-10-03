India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit looking to rebuild after Kohli, Gill fall early

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: India are batting first after winning the toss. (PTI Photo)

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Live Score: India captain Shubman Gill and talisman Virat Kohli both fell inside the first three overs as the hosts got off to a rather shaky start in their third ODI against the West Indies. Gill, who had scored a century and a double century in the first and second ODIs of the series, was caught behind by West Indies captain Shai Hope off the bowling of Jaydon Seales in the third over. The very next ball, Kohli was cleaned up by Seales for a golden duck.

Gill had won the toss and elected to bat first. India have handed an ODI debut to fast bowling all-rounder Anshul Kamboj, who was named as replacement for the injured pacer Prasidh Krishna. Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy also make their way into the Indian playing XI. For the West Indies, Jewel Andrew comes in for Keacy Carty.

Story continues below this ad India have already sealed a series win, having taken a 2-0 lead after chasing down a target of 406 with eight wickets and as many as 39 balls to spare. The chief architect of the chase was captain Gill, who finished unbeaten on a rather historic score of 223 in 133 balls. That was Gill’s second century on the bounce, and the third consecutive overall in ODIs played in India. Had he scored another today, he would’ve equalled the record held by Kohli and South Africa great AB de Villiers for most consecutive ODI centuries scored in India. Teams: India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar. West Indies: John Cambell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes. Live Updates Calm along with the storm: how Shubman Gill makes batting belligerence beautiful Indian skipper Shubman Gill after scoring 200. (Faheem Hussain / CREIMAS for BCCI) Just 69 matches into his career, Shubman Gill has already compressed a lifetime of ODI batting into a timeline that now carries his hallmark. Before the start of the West Indies series, Gill’s batting average (60.33) had already conquered the world. Over the next 241 balls and 369 minutes spent in the middle, it has leapt to 65.12. No batter has ever scored more runs at a higher average in the format. Virat Kohli and the great Aussie finisher, Michael Bevan are the only other men to have clocked a 60-plus average at a later stage in their careers. Another intriguing feature heightens Gill’s efficiency. The kind that makes smashing a double century look like a meditative stroll by the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. READ MORE

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd