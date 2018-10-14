India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI Live Score Online: India look to consolidate lead

India’s future is here and now

Team’s second youngest player, Rishabh Pant, builds on the platform laid by the youngest, Prthivi Shaw, on the second day at Uppal.

PRITHVI SHAW is only playing his second Test. He is still just 18. But there’s already a sense of anticipation when he’s in the middle with bat in hand. It’s an “anything can happen” aura that was perhaps unique only to Virender Sehwag in Indian Test cricket’s context. It would of course be both unfair and unwise to draw comparisons between the two, or even suggest it for that matter. Shaw has only just strapped in for the ride, and we don’t even have to mention how far he has to go to be even spoken of in the same breath.

