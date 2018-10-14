India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI Live Score Online: India look to consolidate lead

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, IND vs WI Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane settled and stitched together a brilliant partnership after India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in quick succession. On Day 3, India would look to take a solid lead before declaring the innings. India are trailing just by 3 runs, and West Indies cannot stop the home side from taking the lead. But the visitors would hope to get quick wickets in the first session to limit India’s total. Catch Live score and updates of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming:
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Rishabh Pant’s audacious stroke-play complemented Ajinkya Rahane’s patient approach as India reached 308 for four against West Indies on the second day of the second cricket Test on Saturday. India are now only three runs short of West Indies’ first innings total of 311. The Caribbeans could add only 16 runs in the morning session after Umesh Yadav polished off the tail with career-best figures of 6/88 in 26.4 overs. While young Pant celebrated his ODI call-up with a second Test half-century, an attractive unbeaten 85 off 120 balls, vice-captain Rahane slogged hard to remain undefeated on 75 off 174 balls. Together, the duo added 146 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket after India lost in-form skipper Virat Kohli (45) to be reduced to 163 for 4.
FOUR! On the 2nd delivery of the day, Ajinkya Rahane plays a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary. He brings up 150-run partnership between him and Pant. It also gives India the lead.
Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle to bat. Pant on 85* and Rahane on 75*. Jason Holder to lead the attack and he has taken the new cherry. Day 3- HERE WE GO!
Indian players are eager to get go.
Nope, no update from BCCI so far on his conditions. But it remains highly unlikely plausible that he will come out to bat for India. It means, India have just 5 wickets in hand.
Sunil Gavaskar: "The cracks have started to open up a little bit. This is still a good pitch to bat on. Effect of the roller will curb the bounce and movement to a great extent at least for the first one hour."
West Indies have the option to start directly with the new ball and skipper Jason Holder might want to lead the attack from the front with the new ball and help his team. It might come in handy in the first session.
FOCUS RIGHT NOW:
1) Will Rishabh Pant score his 2nd Test hundred?
2) Will Ajinkya Rahane roar back to form with a ton?
3) Can West Indies bounce back with a couple of few wickets in the first session?
4) How will the pitch behave?
“There are various voices (at this point of time) and then you start doubting your own methods. For us, he has been a very consistent player. So when such a patch comes, it is very important for the team and also from my point of view, that his mind is not clouded quite a lot,” Bangar said.
“I just think that was their strategy, to really go hard with the young guy because that is his natural game, and make it easier for the other guys coming in after him. We tried to contain the batsmen. We set more defensive fields and tried to put more pressure back on them after they got the quick start and it paid off for us. But then, we had a few lapses in the field and that really cost it,” said the in-form West Indian.
Team’s second youngest player, Rishabh Pant, builds on the platform laid by the youngest, Prthivi Shaw, on the second day at Uppal.
PRITHVI SHAW is only playing his second Test. He is still just 18. But there’s already a sense of anticipation when he’s in the middle with bat in hand. It’s an “anything can happen” aura that was perhaps unique only to Virender Sehwag in Indian Test cricket’s context. It would of course be both unfair and unwise to draw comparisons between the two, or even suggest it for that matter. Shaw has only just strapped in for the ride, and we don’t even have to mention how far he has to go to be even spoken of in the same breath.
WHILE THE rest of his teammates quietly strode off the field at close of play, Jahmar Hamilton stood around waiting for Shannon Gabriel. A couple of his teammates walked past offering him high-fives. And Hamilton held out his right hand as Gabriel got closer. But not only did the fast bowler refuse to acknowledge the wicket-keeper’s outstretched hand, he didn’t even acknowledge his presence, looking the other way and stomping away. Poor Hamilton did get some solace from Devendra Bishoo who put his around the 28-year-old Anguillan.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. India are in a dominating position at the moment, with Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle building a strong partnership. Both the batsmen are in their 80s, and would be eager to a) score a ton b) give India a solid lead in the first session. India have plenty of time to take a good 200-300 run lead and ask West Indies to bat for the remaining two days. Interesting to see how the pitch would behave.