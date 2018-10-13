India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI Live Score Online: India look to bowl out West Indies

Roston Chase: The guy who would be ‘worth 50 million pounds’ if he were a footballer

“I saw him play a square drive and I told the guy accompanying me ‘I’ve seen enough, this is a special talent’. I decided then and there to get him to the Combermere School,” Estwick recalls. Combermere, of course, not only possessed a rich legacy of cricketing talent but was also at that time home to a number of future West Indian cricketers.

“Amazingly, four of the boys from that batch are playing this Test. There’s Roston, Kraigg Brathwaite, (Jomel) Worrican and Shane Dowrich. But Roston always had that steely determination about him. He was always a leader from the first day he walked in,” Estwick adds.

