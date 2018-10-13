India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI Live Score Online: India look to bowl out West Indies

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, IND vs WI Live Cricket Score: If India had hoped they would be starting the 2nd day of the 2nd Test with the bat, they would have to change their plans. With Roston Chase putting on a high-spirited fight against the Indian spinners, West Indies managed to survive the first day with three wickets still in hand. Chase will start the Day 2 on 98* and will look to complete a well-deserved ton. India would look to take quick wickets. The first hour will be crucial for both teams. Catch Live score and updates of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2.
Live Blog
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Roston Chase closed in on his fourth Test hundred as he forged a century partnership with skipper Jason Holder to help West Indies to 295 for seven on the opening day of the second and final Test against India on Friday. The tourists lost three wickets in the morning session and were reeling at 113 for five after lunch, a poor effort on a perfect batting strip and against an opposition rendered one bowler short following Shardul Thakur’s injury in the morning. Chase added 69 runs with Shane Dowrich and 104 more with next man Holder to arrest the slide. The all-rounder was on 98 at stumps, a gutsy knock that contained seven boundaries and a six, with Devendra Bishoo on two at the other end.
If you are saying that lower order has scored runs, then you must realise that in India, with SG Test balls on these kind of flat tracks, you neither get pace nor bounce. So the option to use variations ends,” Umesh said at the post-match conference. “So (with SG) all you can do is to bowl one spot but then you will realise that nothing is happening even off the pitch nor is it swinging. So when middle and lower order comes in they know that ball has become soft and it doesn’t come at a pace and batting becomes easier,” said Umesh, who had figures of 3 for 83 from 23 overs.
The National Cricket Academy’s rehabilitation programme once again came under scanner after seamer Shardul Thakur’s Test debut against West Indies lasted a mere 10 deliveries due to recurrence of a groin strain sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai. Incidentally, this new injury fiasco happened only two days after the Committee of Administrators met the stakeholders in the cricket team for a much-hyped meeting trying to take a stock of Indian cricket.
A case has been filed against a man for allegedly breaching security cordon at the Uppal Stadium where the second Test match between India and West Indies. The man, who has been identified by PTI as 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, was slapped with a case of trespassing for his actions.
“I saw him play a square drive and I told the guy accompanying me ‘I’ve seen enough, this is a special talent’. I decided then and there to get him to the Combermere School,” Estwick recalls. Combermere, of course, not only possessed a rich legacy of cricketing talent but was also at that time home to a number of future West Indian cricketers.
“Amazingly, four of the boys from that batch are playing this Test. There’s Roston, Kraigg Brathwaite, (Jomel) Worrican and Shane Dowrich. But Roston always had that steely determination about him. He was always a leader from the first day he walked in,” Estwick adds.
“If I knew the answer, I would have told you.” Shai Hope wasn’t being curt or condescending when asked on the eve of the second Test about the reasons for his team’s interminably inconsistent batting performances. And the Bajan right-hander even politely explained himself with a smile to this paper saying, “I really don’t know man.”
It’s an issue that’s plagued West Indies’ Test cricket and their subsequent fortunes for so long that it’s not surprising that neither their players nor anyone for that matter in the Caribbean has any answers. Perhaps there are none, logical ones anyway.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. The visitors were down 113/5 at one stage on the first day. From then on, the lower-order batsmen have put together a high-spirited comeback to take the total to 295/7. The dictat for Day 2 will be clear for both the teams. West Indies will look to bat at least for two sessions, while India would look to crush the Caribbean resistance quickly. The question of the hour is - will Shardul Thakur's absence hurt India?