India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI Live Score Online: West Indies off to steady start with bat

CAPTAINS SPEAK

Virat Kohli: Looks like a good pitch. Hyderabad mostly remains the same, hence we are not bothered of the toss but I would have batted first as well. We have been in present. We have to focus on this series, just focussing on repeating the things we did in the first game. The guys are looking forward to play another Test for the country. Shami has been rested, he has played six Tests and has bowled a lot of overs. Hence, Shardul Thakur gets a game.

Jason Holder: We are going to bat first. Looks a pretty good wicket to bat on. Looking forward to use of the new surface. It's tough sitting out and watch the game but that's bound to happen. We all know what we're capable of doing. We have left out Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Jomel Warrican comes in.