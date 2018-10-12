India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI Live Score Online: West Indies off to steady start with bat

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, IND vs WI Live Cricket Score The 2nd Test between India and West Indies is set to begin from Friday and the Virat Kohli-led side will hope to deliver yet another all-round performance to finish a clean sweep. Despite West Indies accumulating pace attack, India still appear to be the favourites to win, and have decided to retain the same 12-man shortlist team ahead of the Test. Winning the toss on the tricky Hyderabad surface could prove to be crucial for both teams, though. Catch Live score and updates of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 at Hyderabad.
Teams: India (From): Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur
Windies (From): Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
Shardul Thakur has developed an ankle strain and he has to walk back in the middle of over. R Ashwin comes out to finish the over for him. Thakur has just bowled 1.4 overs in the match.
FOUR! Shardul Thakur offers a gift to Powell and he accepts it with pleasure. Short and wide outside the off stump and Powell just smashed it over point for a boundary. Second bounday in the over from Thakur.
West Indies are making the most of the good batting surface. The ball is coming on nicely to the bat and Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell have comfortable steered their side off to a comfy start.
Shardul Thakur gets ready for his first over in Test cricket in Indian uniform. He is the 294th player to represent India in the format.
Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite out in the middle for West Indies to bat. Umesh Yadav starts off with the ball for India. HERE WE GO!
After two years of being included for the first time in Test squad, Shardul Thakur finally gets a maiden Test cap. Here is the big moment for the youngster.
The players are out in the middle and before the first ball is being bowled, we will have National Anthems from both the teams. First up, it will be the West Indies and it will be followed by India.
A great moment for the youngster Shardul Thakur as he receives his maiden Test cap from coach Ravi Shastri. Watch video below:
West Indies have still decided against playing Kemar Roach. Is that a smart decision?
Windies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur
Virat Kohli: Looks like a good pitch. Hyderabad mostly remains the same, hence we are not bothered of the toss but I would have batted first as well. We have been in present. We have to focus on this series, just focussing on repeating the things we did in the first game. The guys are looking forward to play another Test for the country. Shami has been rested, he has played six Tests and has bowled a lot of overs. Hence, Shardul Thakur gets a game.
Jason Holder: We are going to bat first. Looks a pretty good wicket to bat on. Looking forward to use of the new surface. It's tough sitting out and watch the game but that's bound to happen. We all know what we're capable of doing. We have left out Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Jomel Warrican comes in.
Grass is here. It will help the batsman in the first hour. It will help the spinners as well as the match goes on.
Shardul Thakur has been handed his Test cap as he gets ready to make his debut for India in Hyderabad in the 2nd Test.
Here is Indian cricket team's training session on Thursday:
“We shouldn’t compare him to anyone yet. We shouldn’t put him in a space where he feels pressure of any kind and he should be left in a space where he enjoys his cricket and slowly grows into a player we all believe in,” Virat Kohli said.
“I am sure our guys would have learnt quickly from what happened in the first Test and we will know some of the strengths of the young Shaw, who really took us apart early in the game. I am sure we will learn from our mistakes in the first game and move on smartly in the second game,” says Roston Chase.
After demolishing the Windies by an innings and 272-run win in the first Test, Virat Kohli, and co. look to wrap up the series in style against their opponents in the final Test at the Hyderabad which begins from Friday, October 12. However, with the return of Jason Holder and Kemar Roach, the West Indies will hope for a turnaround.
Right from the word go, the Indian batsmen led by Prithvi Shaw looked in supreme touch. While Shaw marked his Test debut with 134, his captain also continued his rich vein of form with an equally sizzling hundred in Rajkot. KL Rahul, after being picked ahead of Mayank Agarwal, will also have to make this opportunity count. KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck in the first Test. The bowling continues to look sharp and a three-pronged spin attack seems like the way forward.
Representatives of India’s teenage opener Prithvi Shaw have issued cease-and-desist orders and filed a lawsuit of Rs one crore against two brands and a hospital group for unlawfully using the batsman’s image and name to promote themselves.
Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut last week. Amid the celebratory messages, Freecharge and Swiggy put out his name along with their company logos. The e-commerce website posted an image with the batsman’s likeness and name along with the caption ‘Super charged Shaw’, while the food delivery platform congratulated the batsman with a message: ‘Firsts we will remember forever. First bite of Rasmalai. First Prithvi Shaw innings.’
FOR A 7-8 minute period on Thursday morning, Virat Kohli could hardly lay bat on ball. Though he did shoulder arms to a couple rather confidently, deliveries were repeatedly flying past his bat or rushing him into awkward positions. It was the kind of working over, you almost never see him have to endure in recent times. On one occasion, Mohammad Siraj got one to land on a length, straighten and lift off, squaring up his captain and beating his outside-edge. The delivery even earned the Hyderabad pacer a clap of appreciation from Kohli. The Indian captain was also late on a few from throw
THE WEST Indian team were left seething and disenchanted after they weren’t offered the necessary net bowlers in Hyderabad for their practice session on the eve of the Test. While the Indian team had the full assortment of net bowlers—around a dozen or so—the visitors had to make do with a single fast bowler, having to eventually get their security liaison manager to bowl spin at their lead batsmen.
“We don’t have to generally ask for net bowlers. It’s pretty much part of the MoU signed between the two boards before the series. But we got to the ground and found only one guy was around,” said a Cricket West Indies (CWI) team official.
SG, the official suppliers of Test balls in India, said on Thursday they are open to raise the seam of the cherry to placate Team India who have gone increasingly vocal in their criticism of its quality and feel. On the eve of the second Test against the West Indies, Virat Kohli tore into the SG red ball saying that it was inferior to the Dukes (used in England and the West Indies) and the Kookaburra Test ball. The India captain even went to the extent of recommending Dukes for Test cricket all over the world.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. After an absolute dominant performance, one can easily expect India to clinch the clean sweep series win with another dominating performance in the 2nd Test. But, here is the question - can West Indies do the impossible? Can they put on a fighting chance? Can they show even a bit of their fighting spirit? Can the visitors trouble India a bit? The first day of the Test will be crucial as it will set the pace of the match. Skipper Virat Kohli will hope to win the toss and get the first advantage in his corner.