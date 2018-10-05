India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs WI Live Score Streaming: Virat Kohli eyes 24th Test ton

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live

Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the first Test between India and West Indies. It had been an unstoppable "SHAW" of dominance from the hosts. Apart from losing out KL Rahul for a duck in the first over, India did not look vulnerable for even a second, with every batsman chipping with runs and ensuring India manage to take their total to over 350 on the first day. The second day of the Test could become all about Virat Kohli, with the skipper still unbeaten in the middle on 72.