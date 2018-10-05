India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs WI Live Score Streaming: Virat Kohli eyes 24th Test ton

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Streaming: India have taken a stronghold in the first Test with opening batsman Prithvi Shaw scoring a ton on his debut. Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on his century, but scored solid 86 runs to further boost his side on Day 1. By the close of the first day, India had reached 364/4 with skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 72. On Day 2, India would look to increase their first innings total to over 500, while Kohli would be eyeing his 24th Test ton. For West Indies, the only way to find themselves back in the match is to make a quick work of India’s middle and lower order batting line-up. Catch Live score and updates of India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Catch Live Score and Updates of IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw announced his arrival in top-flight cricket by becoming the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut, headlining the home team’s march to 364 for four against West Indies on day one of the series-opener. Shaw (134 off 154) and Cheteshwar Pujara (86 off 130) laid the foundation for a big score with a 206-run partnership after the early loss of K L Rahul (0). Skipper Virat Kohli (72 not out off 137) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 92) then took the innings forward with a 105-run stand in the final session, putting India in the driver’s seat before the latter was caught behind off spinner Roston Chase.
Much-touted Prithvi makes good on promise as he slams a hundred on Test debut. The 134-run knock shows it could just be the beginning. Sandip G reports on one of the most memorable knocks of Indian cricket in recent times.
West Indies' poor bowling on Day 1 can be attributed to the Caribbean side losing Kemar Roach, who had to fly back after his grandmother passed away. Meanwhile, Jason Holder developed a knee sprain on the morning of the first Test. Sandip G explains what went wrong with West Indies attack on the first day of the Test.
After a scintillating knock on his debut, Devendra Pandey and Sriram Veera traces the journey of the 18-year -old Mumbai cricketer, who has been pipped to be the next Sachin Tendulkar.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the first Test between India and West Indies. It had been an unstoppable "SHAW" of dominance from the hosts. Apart from losing out KL Rahul for a duck in the first over, India did not look vulnerable for even a second, with every batsman chipping with runs and ensuring India manage to take their total to over 350 on the first day. The second day of the Test could become all about Virat Kohli, with the skipper still unbeaten in the middle on 72.