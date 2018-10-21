India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Streaming, IND vs WI 1st ODI Live: West Indies lose Chandarpaul Hemraj

Captains Speak

Virat Kohli: Surface looks good. There is bit of grass, I won't say it is green grass but it is present to bind the surface. I don't see this pitch changing and there will be dew in the second half, so we will bowl first.Our batting order is pretty much settled as Rayudu has taken number four spot. We don't need to ponder much. We just need to give more games to the whole group before the World Cup. Rishabh Pant makes his debut. We have three seamers along with Chahal, the wrist spinner and Jadeja to give us balance. The rest of our batting remains the same.

Jason Holder: I won't mind batting first on this pitch. We have two debutants in the team today. We are a young side and this is an opportunity for the youngsters to make their mark. Hemraj will open the batting and Oshane Thomas comes in fast bowling department.