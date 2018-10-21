India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Streaming, IND vs WI 1st ODI Live: West Indies lose Chandarpaul Hemraj

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming Online: Rishabh Pant received his maiden cap from MS Dhoni before the start of play in the first ODI between India and West Indies. Skipper Virat Kohli opt to bowl after winning the toss. West Indies also playing two debutants, one of which – Chandarpaul Hemraj was dismissed by Mohammed Shami early on. Kieran Powell and Shai Hope trying to rebuild West Indies innings at the moment. Catch Live score and updates of India vs West Indies 1st ODI.
West Indies Squad: Jason Holder(c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Kieran Powell
India Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav
Khaleel Ahmed traps Kieran Powell on the pads and he jumps up in air for the appeal. MS Dhoni too looks interested. But the umpire was not. Will India review? Nope, skipper Virat Kohli has decided not to use a review.
End of first powerplay - Despite losing Chandarpaul Hemraj, West Indies are in pretty much control at the moment with Shai Hope and Kieran Powell dealing in boundaries. 10 overs gone, WI 59/1
Expensive Over! Khaleel Ahmed hit for two boundaries, the last of which came in the final ball of the over. He gives away 10 runs in the over. Kieran Powell brings West Indies's 50 up in style at the end of 9 overs.
India make their first change - Khaleel Ahmed out to replace Mohammed Shami. The right-armer playing his 3rd ODI. He is confident bowler and has picked up wickets in Asia Cup.
A four and a six in Mohammed Shami's over and Kieran Powell is showing why he is regarded as a good limited-overs batsman. He looks more in his element than he looked in the red-ball cricket.
Umesh Yadav pitched it towards the Shai Hope's leg and he just flicked it towards the fielder at point. Rishabh Pant was standing there. NO! It just fell short of him.
WICKET! Chandrapaul Hemraj's innings come to an end with a ripper of a delivery. Mohammed Shami's surpised him and he played the pull shot a little late. The ball was quiet inside, gets a leading edge and the ball kisses the stumps. WI 19/1
DIDN'T CARRY! Mohammed Shami manages to get a thick edge off the bat from Kieron Powell and the ball was on its way to the second slips. But it just dropped short of the fielder.
The crowd at Guwahati has gone pin drop silence as West Indies start to score runs in boundaries. The debutant Hemraj strikes Mohammed Shami for a couple of boundaries in the final two balls of the over. Umesh Yadav gets hit for another one in the first ball of his over. West Indies are on the move.
Mohammed Shami traps Hemraj on the left leg and he appeals for the LBW. But the umpire was not interested. India will not review. Good call , it was pitching outside off stump.
Chandrapaul Hemraj is named after Shivnarine Chanderpaul. But he looks very similar to batting style as Brian Lara. Gets off the mark in his 4th ball, the debutant.
Mohammed Shami was driven for a boundary first ball by Powell. Glorious cover drive through the covers. But he cranked up the speed and troubled Powell with his accuracy and speed in the remaining five balls. WI 4/0 after 1 over.
Umesh Yadav into the attack from the other end.
The debutant Chandrapaul Hemraj is making his debut with Kieran Powell for West Indies. Mohammed Shami starts with the new ball for India. HERE WE GO!
The players are walking out on the field and it will be time for the National Anthems. We will have West Indies' National anthem followed by India's own "Jana Gana Mana!"
A proud moment for the youngster - the future of India's wicketkeeping is here!
The last time WI won an ODI series:overall: vs Ban in WI, 2014 (16 series ago)away: vs Ban in Ban, 2011/12against a higher ranked opponent: vs NZ in WI, 2012
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies Playing XI: K Powell, C Hemraj, S Hetmyer, S Hope, M Samuels, R Powell, J Holder, A Nurse, D Bishoo, K Roach, O Thomas
Virat Kohli: Surface looks good. There is bit of grass, I won't say it is green grass but it is present to bind the surface. I don't see this pitch changing and there will be dew in the second half, so we will bowl first.Our batting order is pretty much settled as Rayudu has taken number four spot. We don't need to ponder much. We just need to give more games to the whole group before the World Cup. Rishabh Pant makes his debut. We have three seamers along with Chahal, the wrist spinner and Jadeja to give us balance. The rest of our batting remains the same.
Jason Holder: I won't mind batting first on this pitch. We have two debutants in the team today. We are a young side and this is an opportunity for the youngsters to make their mark. Hemraj will open the batting and Oshane Thomas comes in fast bowling department.
India win toss, elect to bowl first.https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Oshane Thomas and Channdrapaul Hemraj will make their ODI debut for Windies.
"Lot of brown grass on the pitch. There are cracks on the pitch so it is likely to turn. It is hard underneath and teams would like to bat first as cracks will open up in the second innings."
- By Sunil Gavaskar and Ian Bishop
Former India skipper MS Dhoni has handed Rishabh Pant his maiden ODI cap. He looks set to make his debut for India.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies. One can expect this to be an easy affair for India - the series is more or less a chance for Virat Kohli & Co. to sort out a few issues, particularly to do with their middle order. Some players in focus today will be - Rishabh Pant, who will make his debut- Umesh Yadav, who will make his return to ODI since July 2018 and Ravindra Jadeja, who still remains a question mark on inclusion in Asia Cup, despite good performance in Asia Cup.