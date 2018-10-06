India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Streaming: India on cusp of quick victory

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, IND vs WI Live Cricket Score: On Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies, India look to be on the cusp of a quick victory. The hosts, after posting 649/9 in the first innings, have dismissed more than half the opposition’s side in just one session. On Day 3, when the pitch will assist Indian spinners, India will look to go for the full attack and will target bowling out the opposition twice to settle for an easy victory in the Rajkot Test. West Indies, on the other hand, would want to bat in the middle for as long as they possible and should look to defend rather than playing silly shots. Catch Live score and updates of India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3.
Live Blog
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja ravaged a clueless West Indian attack with strokeful hundreds as India headed towards a demolishing win with another near-perfect performance on day two of the first cricket Test here. The hosts piled up 649/9 in their first innings before reducing West Indies to 94 for six in 29 overs when stumps were drawn for the day. After Prithvi Shaw’s pehnomenal ton on debut on day one, skipper Kohli (139) and Jadeja (100 not out) made hundreds as India put up a mammoth 649 for nine in their first innings before declaring at tea. It was a maiden Test ton for Jadeja, who had to wait for almost six years to reach three figures in the five-day format. In response, the West Indies were in all sorts of trouble, first against pacer Mohammad Shami before the spinners cleaned up the middle order. They trail India by 555 runs and the hosts will fancy themselves to bowl them out twice by day three.
Speaking at a press conference after end of second day’s play, Jadeja said that he is very happy and would like to dedicate this knock to his mother because she always wanted him to play for India. He added that although she is no longer alive but there is nothing more valuable than this knock that he could have gifted his mother.
“You have to be honest with yourself. India is in the ascendancy and it’s only Day Two, already seriously behind so it’s gonna take a mammoth effort for us to pull it back. But again, you don’t come to Test match cricket to just surrender,” said Collymore, the former West Indies pacer.
Before the 2010-11 domestic season, Ravindra Jadeja was sulking. The stereotypes were running loose, that he was a flashy, bit-part limited-over entity, that he was arrogant, flippant and he was not anywhere in contention for Tests. So before a training session, he went to then Saurashtra coach Debu Mitra and told him he was desperate to play Test cricket. The coach, who always recognised burning ambition in his ward, threw up a challenge: “Play out five direct maiden overs in your next match.” Sandip G writes
West Indies' dismal performance in the first two days of the Rajkot Test raises the uncomfortable question: With their cream of players peddling white-ball cricket across the globe, should West Indies be deemed eligible to play Test cricket with the top countries? Sandip G writes
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 in Rajkot. It has been, as expected, a pretty one-sided affair. After losing points in England, the best this series could do is salvage some pride of Indian batting line-up and extend the gap between the top two teams in Test cricket. But, if the plan was to prepare Indian batsmen for the Australia series, this hardly looks like the surface or the opposition to do so. Nonetheless, the match is in India's pocket, and it is just a matter of when - either today or tomorrow - when the match will get done and dusted.