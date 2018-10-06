India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Streaming: India on cusp of quick victory

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Streaming: India take on West Indies. (Source: PTI)

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja ravaged a clueless West Indian attack with strokeful hundreds as India headed towards a demolishing win with another near-perfect performance on day two of the first cricket Test here. The hosts piled up 649/9 in their first innings before reducing West Indies to 94 for six in 29 overs when stumps were drawn for the day. After Prithvi Shaw’s pehnomenal ton on debut on day one, skipper Kohli (139) and Jadeja (100 not out) made hundreds as India put up a mammoth 649 for nine in their first innings before declaring at tea. It was a maiden Test ton for Jadeja, who had to wait for almost six years to reach three figures in the five-day format. In response, the West Indies were in all sorts of trouble, first against pacer Mohammad Shami before the spinners cleaned up the middle order. They trail India by 555 runs and the hosts will fancy themselves to bowl them out twice by day three.