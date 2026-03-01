India vs West Indies Kolkata weather-pitch report, T20 World Cup: Will rain spoil IND’s semifinal hopes vs WI at Eden Gardens

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Kolkata Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: India will be up against the mighty West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 final Super 8 game at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens venue on Sunday. It will be a virtual quarterfinal clash between the two sides, as the winner will qualify for the semifinals.
With South Africa already qualified from this group, the winner of the all-important India vs West Indies match will join the Proteas in the top four.
Here’s all you need to know about Kolkata’s weather and the Eden Gardens pitch report ahead of the crucial game.
Kolkata is set for perfect cricket weather for the crucial India vs West Indies game, with zero chance of rain throughout the day and night on Sunday.
The match, starting at 7 PM, will be played under “mostly clear” skies with just 17% cloud cover, ensuring good visibility as per AccuWeather. The temperature at toss time will be a pleasant 27° C, cooling down to 24° C by 10 PM. The day will reach a maximum of 34° C by mid-afternoon under sunny skies, before a brief cloudy period around noon gives way to clear evening conditions. A steady southerly wind blowing at 19-20 km/h during match hours could aid swing bowling. Humidity will rise from 46% at 6 PM to 69% by 8 PM, making conditions feel slightly sticky for players. With precipitation chances at 0% across all hours, the virtual quarterfinal will proceed without any weather interruptions under comfortable evening skies.
Here’s the hourly weather, the cloud cover expected and the chances of rain in Kolkata:
|Time
|Cloud Cover
|Weather Outlook
|
Chances of Rain
|8:00 AM
|2%
|Sunny
|0%
|9:00 AM
|2%
|Sunny
|0%
|10:00 AM
|34%
|Partly sunny
|0%
|11:00 AM
|66%
|Intermittent clouds
|0%
|12:00 PM
|98%
|Cloudy
|0%
|1:00 PM
|66%
|Intermittent clouds
|0%
|2:00 PM
|35%
|Partly sunny
|0%
|3:00 PM
|3%
|Sunny
|0%
|4:00 PM
|7%
|Sunny
|0%
|5:00 PM
|12%
|Mostly sunny
|0%
|6:00 PM
|17%
|Mostly clear
|0%
|7:00 PM
|17%
|Mostly clear
|0%
|8:00 PM
|17%
|Mostly clear
|0%
|9:00 PM
|18%
|Mostly clear
|0%
|10:00 PM
|31%
|Partly cloudy
|0%
|11:00 PM
|45%
|Partly cloudy
|0%
(Credit: AccuWeather)
The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly surface for the India vs West Indies virtual quarterfinal. Historically known for good batting conditions, the venue has seen an average run rate of 8.59 across five T20 World Cup 2026 matches, suggesting another high-scoring encounter is on the cards. Fast bowlers may get some assistance with the new ball, but spinners are unlikely to extract significant turn.
West Indies coach Darren Sammy noted in his pre-match press conference that the pitch looks dry. Although teams batting first have won four of five matches here, the toss-winner might still opt to bowl first to utilise the early conditions.
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson.
