India vs West Indies Kolkata weather-pitch report, T20 World Cup: Will rain spoil IND’s semifinal hopes vs WI at Eden Gardens

IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Kolkata Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: India will be up against the mighty West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 final Super 8 game at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens venue on Sunday. It will be a virtual quarterfinal clash between the two sides, as the winner will qualify for the semifinals.

With South Africa already qualified from this group, the winner of the all-important India vs West Indies match will join the Proteas in the top four.

Here’s all you need to know about Kolkata’s weather and the Eden Gardens pitch report ahead of the crucial game.