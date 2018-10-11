Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • India vs West Indies: India name 14-member squad for first two ODIs, Rishabh Pant gets maiden ODI call-up

India vs West Indies: India name 14-member squad for first two ODIs, Rishabh Pant gets maiden ODI call-up

National selectors included Rishabh Pant in the ODI set up. MS Dhoni will continue with wicketkeeping duties. However, Dinesh Karthik has been left out.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 11, 2018 6:31:17 pm

ind vs wi, ind vs wi 2018, india vs west indies, india vs west indies 2018, india odi squad, ind odi squad, team india, ind odi squad, ind vs wi odi, ind vs wi odi squad, india vs west indies 2018 squad, india vs west indies 2018 players list, india vs west indies odi team, india vs west indies team players list, ind vs wi 2018 squad, ind vs wi odi series squad Rishabh Pant got his maiden ODI call-up. (Source: Express Archive)

Top News

National selectors led by MSK Prasad on Saturday announced the 14-member squad for first two ODIs between India against West Indies. Virat Kohli returns to lead the side while Rishabh Pant got his maiden ODI call-up. However, Dinesh Karthik has been left out. The first ODI will be held on October 21 in Guwahati. It will be followed by the second in Visakhapatnam on October 24.

Ever since his debut in England Rishabh Pant’s name was being considered for ODIs. “We all know that Dhoni will play till the World Cup but there is no harm in grooming Pant, who could be a terrific No.6 or 7 batsman, who has the ability to finish games,” a senior BCCI official privy to selection matters told PTI. Since his debut Test hundred at the Oval followed by a stroke-filled 92 in Rajkot, calls for the 20-year-old’s inclusion have only grown louder.

The responsibility of the batting department will rest on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul Manish Pandey. Kedar Jadhav’s dodgy hamstring will rule him out of the limited-overs leg. While the pace battery will feature Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be the spinners in the squad.

SQUAD: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk),Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 