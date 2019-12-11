India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Probable 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli bats against West Indies in the 1st T20I in Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli bats against West Indies in the 1st T20I in Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: After enduring a crushing eight-wicket defeat against West Indies in the previous encounter, Team India would look to bounce back in the final and third T20I. The Indian unit led by Virat Kohli secured a resounding victory over the Caribbean side in the first encounter, however, the hosts failed to repeat the heroics in the second clash as they were outplayed in all departments of the game.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates

With the series now squared at 1-1 each, an enthralling contest is expected on the cards at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For India, the batting order is likely to remain the same despite failing in the second encounter. Underfire-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who has been under the radar of several pundits, is expected to be included in the playing XI. However, tweaks can be seen in India’s bowling attack with both Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar failing to make an impact in both the outings.

The visitors, on the other hand, won’t tinker with their winning eleven especially after making a great comeback in the three-match T20I series.

TEAMS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Nicholas Pooran

Dream XI based on recent performance: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell

