India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates: Almost time for the toss

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Match Score: With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given a 10-day break, the home team is set to finally include the gifted Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India secured their third successive series win with an eight-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday.
India Squad for T20 series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.
West Indies squad for T20 series: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.
A day after chief selector Chetan Sharma said the door is not closed on him, and his performances in Ranji Trophy will be watched, Cheteshwar Pujara scored an 83-balls 91 with 16 fours and a six against Mumbai in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
‘Kaun jaane kis ghadi, waqt ka badle mizaaj’ [loosely translated, who knows when time will change its mood] goes a timeless Mohammed Rafi song. It speaks a universal truth, but was a particularly apt fit for Indian cricket on Saturday, as chief selector Chetan Sharma announced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Test squad which did not include Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.
There was a slight drizzle during the evening but now it looks to be all clear. And we have a match on our hands now.
The Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India squads for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening. Rohit Sharma, who was appointed as India’s white-ball captain a couple of months back, has been named as the full-time captain in the red-ball format as well.
