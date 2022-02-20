scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Must Read
Live now

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates: Almost time for the toss

Live Match Score India vs West Indies T20 Series 2022, IND vs WI Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India look for a clean sweep against West Indies in the third and final T20I.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 20, 2022 6:20:17 pm
India vs West Indies Live match Score, IND vs WI Cricket Live Score

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Match Score: With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given a 10-day break, the home team is set to finally include the gifted Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India secured their third successive series win with an eight-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday.

India Squad for T20 series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies squad for T20 series: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Live Blog

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Catch all the live action from the third match of the series from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

18:19 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Pujara stakes his claim

A day after chief selector Chetan Sharma said the door is not closed on him, and his performances in Ranji Trophy will be watched, Cheteshwar Pujara scored an 83-balls 91 with 16 fours and a six against Mumbai in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

READ MORE: 👇

18:17 (IST)20 Feb 2022
What's behind new skipper Rohit Sharma's longevity?

Kaun jaane kis ghadi, waqt ka badle mizaaj’ [loosely translated, who knows when time will change its mood] goes a timeless Mohammed Rafi song. It speaks a universal truth, but was a particularly apt fit for Indian cricket on Saturday, as chief selector Chetan Sharma announced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Test squad which did not include Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

READ MORE: 👇

18:09 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Rain scare but now all clear

There was a slight drizzle during the evening but now it looks to be all clear. And we have a match on our hands now.

18:08 (IST)20 Feb 2022
India squad for SL announced with Rohit handed the captain's role

The Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India squads for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening. Rohit Sharma, who was appointed as India’s white-ball captain a couple of months back, has been named as the full-time captain in the red-ball format as well.

(READ MORE)

18:05 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Probable lineups

With the series already in their bag, India will have the liberty to experiment in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given a 10-day break, will Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad get a look in?

(READ MORE)

18:01 (IST)20 Feb 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the final match in the India vs West Indies series from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given a 10-day break, the home team is set to finally include the gifted Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India secured their third successive series win with an eight-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday.

Rohit Sharma is now captain in all three formats. (File)

How Rohit Sharma outlasted Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in Tests

‘Kaun jaane kis ghadi, waqt ka badle mizaaj’ [loosely translated, who knows when time will change its mood] goes a timeless Mohammed Rafi song. It speaks a universal truth, but was a particularly apt fit for Indian cricket on Saturday, as chief selector Chetan Sharma announced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Test squad which did not include Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

IND vs WI: BCCI allows bigger crowds at Eden Gardens for final T20I

The third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday will have a bigger crowd attendance after the BCCI’s permission to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The CAB had requested the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.

“As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd