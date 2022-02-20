India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates: Almost time for the toss

Rohit Sharma is now captain in all three formats. (File)

How Rohit Sharma outlasted Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in Tests

‘Kaun jaane kis ghadi, waqt ka badle mizaaj’ [loosely translated, who knows when time will change its mood] goes a timeless Mohammed Rafi song. It speaks a universal truth, but was a particularly apt fit for Indian cricket on Saturday, as chief selector Chetan Sharma announced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Test squad which did not include Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

IND vs WI: BCCI allows bigger crowds at Eden Gardens for final T20I

The third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday will have a bigger crowd attendance after the BCCI’s permission to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The CAB had requested the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.

“As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.