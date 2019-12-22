India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Kuldeep Yadav took a hattrick in the second ODI. (Source: AP Photo) Kuldeep Yadav took a hattrick in the second ODI. (Source: AP Photo)

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India have momentum on their side after winning the second ODI against West Indies by 107 runs, and would look to seal the series in Cuttack in the third encounter with the Carribean side.

India would look to keep their strategy same — to exploit their waning bowling attack and utilising the men in form, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, along with the steadfast Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli would hope to finally get into double digits to give his side an upper hand in such a crunch match. Meanwhile, in the team news, India have lost Deepak Chahar to injury, with Navdeep Saini coming in. He could make an ODI debut, unless India being back Yuzvendra Chahal.

FOLLOW | IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE UPDATES

West Indies, on the other hand, have been in India for a couple of months, as they won the ODI series and the lone Test against Afghanistan last month. Kieron Pollard’s would look to sign off on a good note by winning the series against India in the final ODI, by using the most of their powerful batsmen in Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran.

PREVIEW: In song, India look to have last laugh against West Indies

When is the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies is on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Where is the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies is at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time is the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies is at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Where is the broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of 3rd ODI between India and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

