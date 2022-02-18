India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: All eyes on Virat Kohli’s form

Eden Gardens will host the T20I. (File)

The third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday will have a bigger crowd attendance after the BCCI’s permission to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The CAB had requested the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.

“As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

For the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, some crowd has been allowed in the hospitality area and the Club House upper tier.