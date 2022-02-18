India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: All eyes on Virat Kohli’s form

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score Online Streaming and Updates.
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score Online Streaming and Updates: West Indies will aim to keep the series alive and also break India’s winning streak that has now gone on to seven T20Is. India, on the other hand, will look to iron out their flaws including the middle-order wobble, that allowed West Indies to make a comeback in the previous encounter. While Rohit Sharma has urged fans to leave Virat Kohli alone, the spotlight will once again be on the former India captain.