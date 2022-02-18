India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: All eyes on Virat Kohli’s form

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 18, 2022
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score Online Streaming and Updates: West Indies will aim to keep the series alive and also break India’s winning streak that has now gone on to seven T20Is. India, on the other hand, will look to iron out their flaws including the middle-order wobble, that allowed West Indies to make a comeback in the previous encounter. While Rohit Sharma has urged fans to leave Virat Kohli alone, the spotlight will once again be on the former India captain.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

The third T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday will have a bigger crowd attendance after the BCCI’s permission to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The CAB had requested the BCCI to allow spectators in the upper blocks of all the stands at Eden. However, the cricket board has granted permission for the third and final game of the series.

“As discussed with other OB, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has emailed to CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya.

For the first two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday, some crowd has been allowed in the hospitality area and the Club House upper tier.

