India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Stream of Ind vs WI Match?

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virat Kohli led-Team India have managed to register a convincing win over West Indies in the first T20I on Saturday by 4 wickets. Now all eyes are on the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series today at Lauderhill as Team India would aim to take 2-0 lead.

The 26-year-old Navdeep Saini starred in India’s win by taking three wickets for 17 runs on Saturday. He was adjudged man-of-the-match for his impressive bowling display which saw India restrict West Indies to 95 for 9. India made a heavy weather of the modest run chase before pulling off a 4-wicket win with 2.4 over to spare.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar

West Indies T20I squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed

What time does India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:30 PM.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida in US.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.