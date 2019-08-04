India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Stream of Ind vs WI Match?

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A day after securing a four-wicket win in the first encounter, India will aim to seal the series when they lock horns with West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday. The match will be played at the same venue and looking at the sticky wicket a low-scoring contest can be expected.

In the previous match, the Indian bowlers dominated the contest right from the first over restricting West Indies to 95/9 in 20 overs. Navdeep Saini, who made his international debut yesterday, was clinical with the ball as he picked three wickets and gave away 17 runs in his four overs quota. In response to Windies 95, India made a slow start as Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Men In Blue reached the target quite comfortably with 16 balls to spare.

What time does India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:30 PM.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida in USA.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates at indianexpress.com.