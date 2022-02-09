scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: Buoyant India look to seal series

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates: India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad.

February 9, 2022 11:53:37 am
India vs West Indies 2022 Live Score, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Infused with new energy under Rohit, India looked a completely overhauled unit after being whitewashed in South Africa and the team would certainly want to continue from where it left of on Sunday night.

The biggest positive for India is that Rohit, who had missed the South Africa series due to a hamstring injury, was in brilliant form on comeback. He would be raring to take the listless West Indies attack to cleaners once again. The game is also crucial for Kohli, who is enduring a lean patch and would like to get that 71st hundred that has been in waiting for over two years.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Dominant India will look to seal the series against West Indies in the second ODI in Ahmedabad.

One doesn’t need to have watched Pandya for too long to know that the flamboyant 28-year-old likes the attention. (File)

What Hardik at his best, and his possible alternatives, bring to the table

At his best, few do what Hardik Pandya does. His gifts are rare and several — like hitting the first ball he faces out of the ground; like whipping up a six-hitting carnage, like clocking 140 kph with his first ball; like seaming at this pace in favourable conditions. He can wear several garbs — that of the selfless, single-ticking sidekick for Virat Kohli; that of the tie-end-up support act for Jasprit Bumrah, a finisher with the bat as well as the ball. On seaming surfaces, he can move the ball both ways; on sluggish decks, he unleashes his cutters and slower balls; he brings balance and ballast, but only when he is at his best.

Pandya is like a lab-designed multitasking specimen of a cricketer, but for a body that wilts in the cauldron of international cricket. There could be players more skilled than him in individual facets. But as a wholesome package, men like him are rare. More so for a country where fast-bowling all-rounders rarely sprout; even if they do, not with Pandya-like pedigree. Little wonder then that coaches, captain, fans, or whoever is closely monitoring Indian cricket, keep a tab on him, even though he last played a Test three years ago, and his appearances in white-ball cricket are sporadic of late. Even in those games, he seemed like an imposter of his peak years. [Read the full article]

