Wednesday, February 09, 2022
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: West Indies restrict India to 237/9

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates: West Indies's stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first. Odean Smith replaces the injured Kieron Pollard, while KL Rahul comes in for Ishan Kishan.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 9, 2022 5:22:50 pm
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: Dominant India look to seal series against listless West Indies on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies 2022 Live Score, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Regular West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle. In his absence, Pooran is leading the side.

Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone change for the visitors. “Kieron isn’t fit enough, has a niggle,” Pooran said at the toss. India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

Live Blog

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Dominant India will look to seal the series against West Indies in the second ODI in Ahmedabad.

17:16 (IST)09 Feb 2022
FOUR!

Shot of the day by Yuzvendra Chahal. India's No 10 would have enjoyed it. A much-needed boundary for India. (IND: 235/9 in 49.3 Overs) 

17:14 (IST)09 Feb 2022
WICKET!

Jason Holder gets the prize wicket of Deepak Hooda. He was trying up the ante but was caught by Akeal Hosein at the deep cover region. (IND: 226/9 in 48.1 Overs) 

WICKET - Hooda c Akeal Hosein b Holder 29 

17:14 (IST)09 Feb 2022
WICKET!

17:05 (IST)09 Feb 2022
WICKET!

Impressive from Alzarri Joseph. Siraj departs for 3. The extra bounce does the trick for Siraj. Hooda is stranded at the non-striker end.  (IND: 224/8 in 47.3 Overs)

WICKET - Siraj c Shai Hope b Joseph 3

17:03 (IST)09 Feb 2022
FOUR!

These are useful runs from Deepak Hooda. Holder strays down to the pads and Hooda flicks it down to the fine leg boundary for a boundary. He is playing a gem of a knock here. (IND: 222/7 in 47 Overs)

16:58 (IST)09 Feb 2022
WICKET!

Joseph had the last laugh. A poor shot from Shardul Thakur. Shardul looks to slap it away and the top edge is taken by the man at point. (IND: 212/7 in 45 Overs)

WICKET - Shardul Thakur c Shamarh Brooks b Alzarri Joseph

16:56 (IST)09 Feb 2022
FOUR!

4 welcome runs for India. Shardul takes on Alzarri and he gets a top edge over the keeper for four runs. (IND: 212/7 in 44.5 Overs)

16:49 (IST)09 Feb 2022
FOUR!

Excellent shot from Deepak Hooda, inside out and a much-needed boundary for India. The boundary also brings up India's 200. (IND: 202/6 in 44.1 Overs)

16:42 (IST)09 Feb 2022
WICKET!

India lose another wicket. Washington Sundar is gone for 24. He skips down the track to look to go over long-on, but picks out the tall Alzarri Joseph at the edge of the boundary. (IND: 192/6 in 42 Overs)

WICKET - Washington Sundar c Joseph b Hosein 24

16:27 (IST)09 Feb 2022
WICKET!

Surya perishes after scoring a brilliant 64. Top-edge on the sweep and a distraught Suryakumar Yadav he can't believe what he has done. Fabien Allen gets the prize wicket of SKY. (IND: 178/5 in 39 Overs)

WICKET - Suryakumar Yadav c Joseph b Allen 64 

16:25 (IST)09 Feb 2022
Splendid from SKY!

Back-to-back boucnary for Suryakumar Yadav. First one was on a good length, outside off stump, plays with a straight face, a high-elbowed drive past mid on, and the fielders are unmoved. Next ball Suryakumar pulls across and connects, bisects the gap between fine leg and deep square. (IND: 175/4 in 38 Overs)

16:13 (IST)09 Feb 2022
50 up for SKY!

A second ODI half-century for Suryakumar Yadav. A well-paced knock from the right-handed batter. He will have to carry on and bat through to take India to a respectable total. He can definitely switch gears in the last 10 overs. (IND: 159/4 in 35.3 Overs)

15:50 (IST)09 Feb 2022
Hara-kiri in the middle!

KL Rahul has run himself out. A misunderstanding in running between the wicket and Rahul departs after scoring a fine 49. Fuller than a good length and Rahul drives on the rise square of the wicket, he called for two and started going, Suryakumar responded as well but for some reason, Rahul stopped halfway down. He is blaming SKY but it was his fault. (IND: 134/4 in 29.4 Overs)

KL Rahul run out (Hosein/Hope) 49

15:42 (IST)09 Feb 2022
FOUR!

Can't get better than this. Rahul uses the pace and glides this for four! 13 runs off from Akeal Hossein's over!  India have mustered 38 runs in the last 4 overs!  (IND: 121/3 in 29 Overs)

15:40 (IST)09 Feb 2022
SIX!

KL Rahul is shifting gears. Rahul skips down the pitch and lofts this straight over the bowler for 6. Second six for KL Rahul. (IND: 115/3 in 28.3 Overs)

15:32 (IST)09 Feb 2022
100 up for India!

Back-to-back boundaries for KL Rahul off Odean Smith's bowling. The second four bring India's 100. This partnership is worth 58 now.  (IND: 101/3 in 26  Overs)

15:30 (IST)09 Feb 2022
50-run partnership between KL-SKY!

A 50 run partnership comes up between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in 83 balls. India will need these two to carry on and bat deep. (IND: 93/3 in 25.4 Overs) 

15:26 (IST)09 Feb 2022
Whacked!

Another half-tracker from Akeal Hossein, and KL Rahul rocks back and launches it over midwicket for a boundary. 8 runs from that Akeal Hossein's over, the most expansive so far. (IND: 91/3 in 25 Overs) 

15:19 (IST)09 Feb 2022
India U-19 squad are in the attendance!

India's triumphant U-19 World Cup squad are in attendance in Ahmedabad. 

15:12 (IST)09 Feb 2022
Ex-IPL auctioneer recalls IPL bidding war over MS Dhoni in 2008!

MS Dhoni is an icon in Indian cricket lore and it’s not surprising that when the first IPL auction was held in 2008, every franchise would want to have the star batsman in their team. Former IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley corroborated that in Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel. Read

One doesn’t need to have watched Pandya for too long to know that the flamboyant 28-year-old likes the attention. (File)

What Hardik at his best, and his possible alternatives, bring to the table

At his best, few do what Hardik Pandya does. His gifts are rare and several — like hitting the first ball he faces out of the ground; like whipping up a six-hitting carnage, like clocking 140 kph with his first ball; like seaming at this pace in favourable conditions. He can wear several garbs — that of the selfless, single-ticking sidekick for Virat Kohli; that of the tie-end-up support act for Jasprit Bumrah, a finisher with the bat as well as the ball. On seaming surfaces, he can move the ball both ways; on sluggish decks, he unleashes his cutters and slower balls; he brings balance and ballast, but only when he is at his best.

Pandya is like a lab-designed multitasking specimen of a cricketer, but for a body that wilts in the cauldron of international cricket. There could be players more skilled than him in individual facets. But as a wholesome package, men like him are rare. More so for a country where fast-bowling all-rounders rarely sprout; even if they do, not with Pandya-like pedigree. Little wonder then that coaches, captain, fans, or whoever is closely monitoring Indian cricket, keep a tab on him, even though he last played a Test three years ago, and his appearances in white-ball cricket are sporadic of late. Even in those games, he seemed like an imposter of his peak years. [Read the full article]

