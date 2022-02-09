IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: West Indies restrict India to 237/9

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: Dominant India look to seal series against listless West Indies on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies 2022 Live Score, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Regular West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle. In his absence, Pooran is leading the side.

Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone change for the visitors. “Kieron isn’t fit enough, has a niggle,” Pooran said at the toss. India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.