IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: West Indies restrict India to 237/9

India vs West Indies 2022 Live Score, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Regular West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle. In his absence, Pooran is leading the side.
Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone change for the visitors. “Kieron isn’t fit enough, has a niggle,” Pooran said at the toss. India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.
Shot of the day by Yuzvendra Chahal. India's No 10 would have enjoyed it. A much-needed boundary for India. (IND: 235/9 in 49.3 Overs)
Jason Holder gets the prize wicket of Deepak Hooda. He was trying up the ante but was caught by Akeal Hosein at the deep cover region. (IND: 226/9 in 48.1 Overs)
WICKET - Hooda c Akeal Hosein b Holder 29
Jason Holder gets the prize wicket of Deepak Hooda. He was trying up the ante but was caught by Akeal Hosein at the deep cover region. (IND: 226/8 in 48.1 Overs)
WICKET - Hooda c Akeal Hosein b Holder 29
Impressive from Alzarri Joseph. Siraj departs for 3. The extra bounce does the trick for Siraj. Hooda is stranded at the non-striker end. (IND: 224/8 in 47.3 Overs)
WICKET - Siraj c Shai Hope b Joseph 3
These are useful runs from Deepak Hooda. Holder strays down to the pads and Hooda flicks it down to the fine leg boundary for a boundary. He is playing a gem of a knock here. (IND: 222/7 in 47 Overs)
Joseph had the last laugh. A poor shot from Shardul Thakur. Shardul looks to slap it away and the top edge is taken by the man at point. (IND: 212/7 in 45 Overs)
WICKET - Shardul Thakur c Shamarh Brooks b Alzarri Joseph
4 welcome runs for India. Shardul takes on Alzarri and he gets a top edge over the keeper for four runs. (IND: 212/7 in 44.5 Overs)
Excellent shot from Deepak Hooda, inside out and a much-needed boundary for India. The boundary also brings up India's 200. (IND: 202/6 in 44.1 Overs)
India lose another wicket. Washington Sundar is gone for 24. He skips down the track to look to go over long-on, but picks out the tall Alzarri Joseph at the edge of the boundary. (IND: 192/6 in 42 Overs)
WICKET - Washington Sundar c Joseph b Hosein 24
Surya perishes after scoring a brilliant 64. Top-edge on the sweep and a distraught Suryakumar Yadav he can't believe what he has done. Fabien Allen gets the prize wicket of SKY. (IND: 178/5 in 39 Overs)
WICKET - Suryakumar Yadav c Joseph b Allen 64
Back-to-back boucnary for Suryakumar Yadav. First one was on a good length, outside off stump, plays with a straight face, a high-elbowed drive past mid on, and the fielders are unmoved. Next ball Suryakumar pulls across and connects, bisects the gap between fine leg and deep square. (IND: 175/4 in 38 Overs)
A second ODI half-century for Suryakumar Yadav. A well-paced knock from the right-handed batter. He will have to carry on and bat through to take India to a respectable total. He can definitely switch gears in the last 10 overs. (IND: 159/4 in 35.3 Overs)
KL Rahul has run himself out. A misunderstanding in running between the wicket and Rahul departs after scoring a fine 49. Fuller than a good length and Rahul drives on the rise square of the wicket, he called for two and started going, Suryakumar responded as well but for some reason, Rahul stopped halfway down. He is blaming SKY but it was his fault. (IND: 134/4 in 29.4 Overs)
KL Rahul run out (Hosein/Hope) 49
Can't get better than this. Rahul uses the pace and glides this for four! 13 runs off from Akeal Hossein's over! India have mustered 38 runs in the last 4 overs! (IND: 121/3 in 29 Overs)
KL Rahul is shifting gears. Rahul skips down the pitch and lofts this straight over the bowler for 6. Second six for KL Rahul. (IND: 115/3 in 28.3 Overs)
Back-to-back boundaries for KL Rahul off Odean Smith's bowling. The second four bring India's 100. This partnership is worth 58 now. (IND: 101/3 in 26 Overs)
A 50 run partnership comes up between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in 83 balls. India will need these two to carry on and bat deep. (IND: 93/3 in 25.4 Overs)
Another half-tracker from Akeal Hossein, and KL Rahul rocks back and launches it over midwicket for a boundary. 8 runs from that Akeal Hossein's over, the most expansive so far. (IND: 91/3 in 25 Overs)
India's triumphant U-19 World Cup squad are in attendance in Ahmedabad.
MS Dhoni is an icon in Indian cricket lore and it’s not surprising that when the first IPL auction was held in 2008, every franchise would want to have the star batsman in their team. Former IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley corroborated that in Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel. Read