India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: IND beat WI by 107 runs, level series

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd ODI Highlights: West Indies lost to India by a huge margin of 107 runs as the latter levelled the three-match series. Chasing a target of 388, West Indies got off to a decent start with Evin Lewis and Shai Hope putting up a fifty-plus partnership. Three quick wickets pushed them on the back foot but the fourth-wicket partnership between Hope and Nicholas Pooran got them back on the track. Mohammed Shami’s double blow in the 30th over helped India regain control of the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep Yadav wrecked the lower middle-order with his second hat-trick in international cricket. Kuldeep got the wickets of Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph. Keemo Paul entertained the crowd with a few big hits but Indian bowlers mopped up the tail with 39 balls to spare.
Indian openers got India off to an excellent start in the first powerplay overs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma dominated West Indies bowler smashing them all around the park. They shared a 227-run partnership for the first wicket. West Indies committed a few blunders in the field as they gave Rohit a few chances in the field. Rohit scored his 28th ODI century. He scored 159 runs before losing his wicket to Sheldon Cottrell. Rahul scored his third ODI century but got out right after. Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant dominated Windies bowlers in death overs with a flurry of fours and sixes. The two shared a 73-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Iyer scored his fourth half-century on the trot. Kedar Jadhav’s late strikes help India post 387/5 in first innings. Earlier, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss at Visakhapatnam today and opted to field first.
Highlights
This is India's fifth-biggest win against West Indies in ODI cricket (by runs).
Mohammed Shami gets rid of Keemo Paul with a pin-point yorker. Shami gets his third wicket, Paul misses out on half-century as he departs for 46. India beat West Indies by a huge margin of 107 runs.
The ninth-wicket partnership is finally broken. Ravindra Jadeja gets the wicket of Khary Pierre. WI - 261/9
West Indies bat deep. The run chase looks far from over but West Indies lower order is putting up a show. Khary Pierre and Keemo Paul have done well to prevent wickets from falling. WI - 257/8 after 40 overs
Kuldeep Yadav gets a hat-trick. Alzarri Joseph edges the ball to Kedar Jadhav. Kuldeep becomes first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks at international level. This is the sixth hat-trick for India in ODIs. WI - 210/8 after 33 overs
Kuldeep Yadav put an end to West Indies' hope of chasing down the total. First, he got the wicket of Shai Hope. Virat Kohli took a brilliant catch on the boundary keeping his balance in check followed by a stumping to get rid of Jason Holder. WI - 210/7 after 32.5 overs
Shai Hope continues to attack, gets a boundary from Mohammed Shami's over. Jason Holder is struggling to score early on in the innings. The required run rate is now over 10 runs per over. WI - 203/5 after 32 overs
Not a good day for captains for both teams with the bat. After Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard out for a golden duck. Mohammed Shami gets two in two. Will he take his second hat-trick of the year? WI - 192/5 after 29.3 overs
Mohammed Shami gets rid of the Danger Man. Nicholas Pooran mistimes a short ball from Mohammed Shami to the deep fine leg fielder Kuldeep Yadav. Virat Kohli will breathe a sigh of relief after Pooran's carnage. The southpaw scored 75 runs from 47 deliveries. WI - 192/4 after 29.2 overs
Nicholas Pooran reaches his fourth ODI half-century from just 34 deliveries. Pooran has kept Virat Kohli on edge with his strokeplay. The match isn't over yet despite the required run rate nearing 10 runs per over. WI - 168/3 after 27 overs
Nicholas Pooran finesses Ravindra Jadeja hitting him for two sixes and a four in his sixth over. Pooran is targetting Jadeja. The left-arm spinner has leaked 63 runs from his eight overs already. WI - 161/3 after 26 overs
Chahar drops Pooran in the deep. Ball tumbles out of his hand. Jadeja, the bowler, cannot believe it. And Pooran is quick to capitalize. Follows up with another six over long on. 15 runs come off the Jadeja over. And to think a regulation wicket could have come in that over. WI 135/3 after 24 overs
Nicholas Pooran may have just come into the middle but he is on a roll already! WI 120/3 after 23 overs
A rookie mistake. Virat Kohli is not happy. Kuldeep Yadav's leg-spinner was hitting Shai Hope in front of the stumps but had enough spin in it to miss the leg stump. WI - 100/3 after 21 overs
Shai Hope reaches his 15th ODI half-century from 59 deliveries. Hope has held on to one end whereas wicket fell from another. The boundaries have dried up of late. Not a single boundary scored since the 14th over. WI - 98/3 after 20 overs
Ravindra Jadeja gets rid of Roston Chase with a beauty of a delivery. Roston Chase squared up by the left-arm spinner's delivery. Chase departs for just four runs. WI - 86/3 after 16 overs
Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced into the attack. Just two singles from the chinaman's first over. Roston Chase has come to bat. Meanwhile, Shai Hope has moved into 40s. WI - 82/2 after 15 overs
Shreyas Iyer's agile fielding on the boundary followed by a throw on target helps India get the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer, the centurion of the previous match. A huge wicket for India as Shimron Hetmyer out for a single-digit score. WI - 73/2 after 13.1 overs
Shardul Thakur gets the big wicket. Evin Lewis' top-edge carries to Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg. Iyer makes no mistake and gets both hands to it. Lewis departs after scoring 30 runs from 35 deliveries. WI - 61/1 after 11 overs
Shami has straightened his line a little in his third over. And just 2 runs come off it. Hope and Lewis give him some more respect than Shardul, whose short lengths were inviting the pull shot. Good platform set by the openers in the first 10 overs.
Shardul gets Lewis to mistime a pull, that lands in no man's land. There's some excitement as Rishabh Pant appeals for a run out. Pant was confident but nothing. Replays show Lewis dived in to make his ground. WI 54/0 after 9 overs
A beautiful cover drive from Evin Lewis sees him move into his 20s. 50 partnership comes up between the two openers. Shardul Thakur is brought back into the attack but Evin Lewis gives him a hostile reception. Shardul, following what his pace colleagues have been doing this match, continues to bowl a short length. And almost gets the reward!
And that is what Shami has been building up to. Short and wide. Gets Evin Lewis swinging wildly and Pant is interested in the collection. The fourth ball is the over is driven exquisitely. Four! Shami bowled that one a little full. Follows up with a shorter one that goes across Lewis and the batsman just manages to move his bat out of the way. This is a good duel! WI 45/0 after 8 overs
Shai Hope ends the seventh over, bowled by Chahar, with two consecutive fours. First one os pulled, the second one is glanced off the legs. Great stuff from Shai Hope. West Indies look comfortable at this stage. Shami comes back for his second over, and continues straying on the off side. Let's wait and watch how that is going to pan out.
A relatively uneventful first over from Shami. A four off a top edge, a wide, and a quite wide ball that was not signalled as wide to finish the over. Fair to say Shami is now warmed up. WI 33/0 after 6 overs
West Indies continue building their platform as Shami is introduced into the attack in the 6th over. Shardul, who has been the less potent threat in this attack, is replaced. Can Shami get a breakthrough?
How much will India have to regret that dropped chance? Hope belts Shardul Thakur away for a four off the second ball of the 4th over. This opening stand has found some decent early momentum. Singles every other ball and a boundary per over. WI 21/0 after 4 overs
The third over ends with a four off Chahar as Shai Hope gets his first boundary of the day. He's lukcy to be out there though. Was dropped by KL Rahul early on. West Indies 15/0 after 3 overs
Evin Lewis gets his first boundary of the innings. Shardul Thakur bowls his first over after more than a year. Seven runs from Thakur's over. WI - 8/0 after 2 overs
KL Rahul drops Shai Hope's catch at the second slip. The ball slips from Rahul's hands. A big miss from the Indian opener. He does not drop many. Deepak Chahar is not impressed. The centurion of previous ODI survives. WI - 1/0 after 1 over
Kedar Jadhav hits three boundaries from the final over of the innings. 14 runs from Keemo Paul's over. A huge target on the board as West Indies need to pull off a record run chase to win this one. This is India's second-highest ODI total against West Indies. IND - 387/5 after 50 overs
Shreyas Iyer loses his wicket to Sheldon Cottrell trying to guide the ball fine. Just five runs from Cottrell's ninth over. Two new batsmen Kedhar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. IND - 373/5 after 49 overs
Shreyas Iyer gets to his fourth ODI half-century in a row from 27 deliveries. Excellent over from Keemo Paul. Just five runs from the over. IND - 368/4 after 48 overs
Rishabh Pant's carnage comes to an end. Keemo Paul manages to take a wicket. Pant departs after scoring 39 runs from 16 deliveries. IND - 365/4 after 47.3 overs
After Rishabh Pant brilliance in the previous over, Kieron Pollard introduced Roston Chase into the attack but it backfired. Iyer hits him for four sixes and a boundary in the over. This is the highest order of power-hitting. 31 runs from the over. IND - 363/3 after 47 overs
The Indian dressing room is cheering for Rishabh Pant. The 22-year-old is doing what he does the best, dealing in boundaries. Pant hits Cottrell for two sixes and three fours, just one dot ball from the over. 24 runs from the over. IND - 332/3 after 46 overs
Rishabh Pant goes big as he sends the ball back into the second tier. A magnificent strike from Pant as he starts doing the job he is expected to. He follows it up with another maximum off the fifth delivery. 14 runs from Alzarri Joseph's 9th over. IND - 307/3 after 45 overs
Sheldon Cottrell finally manages to get his man. Rohit Sharma departs for 159 from 138 deliveries. Cottrell congratulates Rohit after his salute celebration. IND - 292/3 after 43.3 overs
Rohit Sharma brings up his 150 from 132 deliveries. This is Rohit's eighth 150-plus score in ODI cricket. The Hitman reaches the milestone with a six off Jason Holder. Meanwhile, the partnership between him and Shreyas Iyer is over 50 runs now. IND - 282/2 after 42 overs
The current run rate is now 6.5 runs per over. Kieron Pollard goes for 12 runs in his second over. IND - 260/2 after 40 overs