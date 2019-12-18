India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: IND beat WI by 107 runs, level series

India and West Indies play 2nd of the three-match ODI series India and West Indies play 2nd of the three-match ODI series

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 2nd ODI Highlights: West Indies lost to India by a huge margin of 107 runs as the latter levelled the three-match series. Chasing a target of 388, West Indies got off to a decent start with Evin Lewis and Shai Hope putting up a fifty-plus partnership. Three quick wickets pushed them on the back foot but the fourth-wicket partnership between Hope and Nicholas Pooran got them back on the track. Mohammed Shami’s double blow in the 30th over helped India regain control of the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep Yadav wrecked the lower middle-order with his second hat-trick in international cricket. Kuldeep got the wickets of Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph. Keemo Paul entertained the crowd with a few big hits but Indian bowlers mopped up the tail with 39 balls to spare.

Indian openers got India off to an excellent start in the first powerplay overs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma dominated West Indies bowler smashing them all around the park. They shared a 227-run partnership for the first wicket. West Indies committed a few blunders in the field as they gave Rohit a few chances in the field. Rohit scored his 28th ODI century. He scored 159 runs before losing his wicket to Sheldon Cottrell. Rahul scored his third ODI century but got out right after. Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant dominated Windies bowlers in death overs with a flurry of fours and sixes. The two shared a 73-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Iyer scored his fourth half-century on the trot. Kedar Jadhav’s late strikes help India post 387/5 in first innings. Earlier, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss at Visakhapatnam today and opted to field first.