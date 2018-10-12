India vs West Indies: Fourth ODI to be played at Brabourne Stadium not Wankhede

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last played host to an international contest in 2009.

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) instead of the Wankhede Stadium on October 29, BCCI said in a release on Friday. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had also asked the BCCI to conduct the match instead of the state association due to financial crunch. Brabourne Stadium will be hosting an international game for the first time since the 2009 Test against Sri Lanka.

Wankhede, which was initially set to play host, had been expressed inability over multiple reasons – financial crunch, trouble over agreement with BCCI over complimentary passes and inability of the office bearers in clearing the cheques.

“Senior MCA officials and a few managing committee members on Thursday met a top BCCI official. They again cited the difficulties, especially the financial constrains for the association, for hosting the game,” said a report by PTI.

“They asked the BCCI to conduct the game and assured that MCA would help it in all possible ways,” a source in the Mumbai cricket body said.

When queried what it means on the ground and in practicality, the official further revealed, “It means the BCCI (and not the MCA) will float tender notices for various (match-related) works.”

The Bombay High Court had appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14. Since then, there is no clarity on who would operate the bank account.

On the complimentary passes issue, MCA remained firm in their stance regarding the quota of tickets (600) that was being offered by the BCCI, via the CoA’s ‘compromise formula’. MCA isn’t the only association to have a disagreement in this regard. The associations in Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu had earlier expressed their reservations against it, thereby complicating the issue for the BCCI.

“We haven’t taken any decision so far. But 600 tickets just won’t be enough for us. We need 7,000 tickets because we need to give them to all our (330) club members, donors, Government of Maharashtra, police, fire brigade, sports department, PWD,” an MCA source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

ODI series between India and West Indies gets underway on October 21 with the first game to be played in Guwahati. CCI is the fourth of five-match ODI series between the two teams and will be followed by T20Is.

