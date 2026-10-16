98 sixes in 918 balls: How India-WI became fastest-scoring T20I series ever

Over 4000 matches and 550 bilateral series have been played across two decades of men’s T20Is. In the last 10 days, its two most successful teams have combined to butcher almost every existing record in a series with little to no meaningful context.

The ongoing India-West Indies T20I series, played seven months after the summer’s World Cup, will likely be forgotten by the next World Cup in two years. Those who will carry an ick from this series will be the bowlers, buried in an unprecedented boundary avalanche launched by batters who have made the format all about themselves.

Some backdrop to this carnage is that it has been unleashed across India, home to the IPL, with an increasingly uniform set of pitches for white-ball fixtures.

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Bowling plans have seldom been rendered so obsolete in a series, so much so that a wily West Indies finger-spinner has emerged as the pick of the bowlers. With six wickets in four matches, Roston Chase is the only bowler to have sent down at least 10 overs without a sub-10 economy rate in this series.

This series Team MTs Runs Avg SR 4s 6s Balls/6 Dots 1 West Indies 4 838 34.92 179.83 69 57 8.1 153 2 India 4 823 31.65 184.94 83 41 10.8 112

98 sixes have been struck in only 918 balls, a maximum pinging off the bat every 9.3 deliveries. No bilateral series involving Full-Member Nations have seen a greater haul of sixes at such rates ever, and only three have recorded more maximums across five games.

If 23 sixes are struck in the fifth T20I on Saturday at the holy grail of six-hitting in India – the M Chinnaswamy Stadium – the teams would have bettered the record 120 sixes by England and West Indies from 2023.

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The contests have been as much an indictment of placid wickets as a benchmark reflecting soaring power-hitting standards.

Fastest series in history

Across the four games in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore and Hyderabad, West Indies and India became the first two teams to smash 2000 sixes in T20Is. Historical leaders in unrelenting big hits, West Indies have struck a six every 14 balls in the format, substantially better than India at 16.19 deliveries. That has seamlessly translated into this series as well, in the backyard of the world champions.

West Indies have now recorded the highest first-innings and second-innings T20I scores against India in India during the series. (CREIMAS) West Indies have now recorded the highest first-innings and second-innings T20I scores against India in India during the series. (CREIMAS)

Both teams have scaled over 800 runs in four matches, with West Indies producing 126 boundaries to India’s 124. Shai Hope’s men, however, distinctly top the six-hitting charts with 57 sixes, a strike every 8.1 deliveries. India, on the other hand, have smote 41 maximums, one every 10.8 deliveries.

Dot balls have had little effect on the mind or muscle this series. Despite playing out more dot balls (153), accounting for over 32 per cent of the balls they have faced, West Indies have outscored India. They set the highest chase (252) against India at home in Ranchi before smashing the highest first-innings score (247) against the hosts in the country in Hyderabad.

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Highest SR in a T20I bilateral series [Min. 4 matches] Teams Bat SR India vs West Indies, 2026 180.93 India vs New Zealand, 2026 176.28 West Indies vs Australia, 2025 160.62 England vs India, 2026 156.13 West Indies vs England, 2023 153.63 * Matches involving Full-Member teams only

Despite falling on the six-hitting front, India have produced more fours (81) and encountered fewer dots (112). The batters have collectively accorded a 184.94 strike rate, eclipsing West Indies’ 179.83 for 15 more runs this series.

A precedent for such frightening levels of hitting was set in January this year when India and New Zealand combined to produce 1948 runs in five games on the heels of the World Cup. 116 sixes were struck then, with the series strike rate reading 176.28. India and West Indies have raised the bar further, striking at 180.93, making the current aggregates the fastest-scoring T20I series, involving at least four matches.

India’s batting cohort has largely been alive to the six-hitting task at hand this year, a cornerstone of their successful World Cup defence in March. Across 20 matches at home this year, the Indians have walloped 247 sixes – a six every 8.8 deliveries – nearly doubling the tally from their previous best of 130 sixes from 2022.

A fleet of unyielding pitches, now bearing largely similar characteristics under the floodlights, has fuelled this rapid surge. This year, 865 sixes have been hit in 47 T20Is in India so far. It is the highest-ever tally for a calendar year in the country, eclipsing the 335 sixes struck in the previous T20 World Cup year in 2016 by a resounding margin.

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More of the same spread is on the cards in the series decider. If the rain cover persisting around Bengaluru relents, the Chinnaswamy could still bear a downpour of belligerent, potentially record-breaking batting.