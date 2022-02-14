India vs West Indies: Don’t think Virat Kohli going through a lean patch, says Vikram Rathour

Virat Kohli’s prolonged lean patch is not a concern for the Indian team, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Monday, expressing confidence that the superstar batter would be back among runs in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies here.

The 33-year-old, whose tenure as India captain across formats came to an end last month, had a disappointing run in the recently-concluded three match ODI series with a total score of 26 runs at an average of 8.6 with a best of 18.

Rathour said it does not mean lack of form as Kohli has been doing well in the nets.

“I don’t think he’s going through a lean phase. I understand he had a poor series against the West Indies (in ODIs) but no conversation as such,” Rathour said in a media interaction in the build-up to the three-match T20I series beginning at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

In ODIs, Kohli last scored a century against the West Indies in August 2019, in Port of Spain and since then, he has had 10 50-plus scores but failed to convert them into a ton.

In the last 12 months, he has been part of nine ODIs and scored a total of 271 runs in them.

“He’s batting really well in the nets and the kind of preparation he’s putting in. We are waiting for… I’m certain that in one of these innings he will be back among runs,” the batting coach said, strongly backing the former skipper.

The series is seen as India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup slated in Australia in October and Rathour said he’s confident that the batters will put up a strong show Down Under.

“With the batting that we have I don’t think we have any issues. All our batters are capable of batting well in those conditions.

“Of course that is the focus at the moment. We are working towards the World Cup in Australia…unfortunately we are struggling a little bit with the injuries at the moment, few people are missing out.

“Till we have everybody available it’s difficult to make sure what their role going to be. But so far that’s the focus. We have started our preparation for Australia,” he said.