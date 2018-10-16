India vs West Indies: Windies coach Stuart Law suspended for two ODIs

Stuart Law has been West Indies coach since February 2017. (Source: Reuters file)

West Indies coach Stuart Law has been suspended for two ODIs by the ICC for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he has been handed a 100 per cent fine and three demerit points. This means he has accumulated four demerit points within a 24-month period leading to the two-match ban.

The incident occured on Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad when Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire’s room and made inappropriate comments. He then walked to the fourth umpire’s area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official. On Monday, he admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

He has thus been found guilty of breach of Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made”.

Law had previously received a 25 per cent fine and one demerit point during the final day’s play in the Test against Pakistan in May 2017, with the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, according to Article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points. Therefore, Law has been suspended from the October 21 and 24 ODIs against India in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam, respectively.

India and West Indies will play a five-match ODI series which will be followed by three T20Is. India has already won the Test series 2-0 with both wins coming inside three days.

