India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI, time in IST

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming: India will be looking to evaluate their options in this Test ahead of the Australia tour. (Source: AP) India will be looking to evaluate their options in this Test ahead of the Australia tour. (Source: AP)

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming: India take on West Indies in the first of the two-Test series starting on Thursday at Rajkot. This is the first time since Sachin Tendulkar’s final Test that West Indies are playing a long format match in India. Virat Kohli’s men are fresh off a difficult tour of England in which they were beaten 4-1 in the Test series. India would be looking at this series as an opportunity to weigh their options before they undertake a tour of Australia. India are without pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya while Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have also been dropped at the top of the batting order. It means that India will be testing a number of new combinations in bowling and batting.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming:

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test?

India vs West Indies 1st Test will begin from Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st Test?

India vs West Indies 1st Test will be played at the SCA Stadium, Rajkot

What time does India vs West Indies 1st Test begin?

India vs England 5th Test match begins at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st Test?

India vs West Indies 1st Test will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 hindi. It will be available on the channel’s HD platforms also.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st Test?

India vs West Indies 1st Test Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 5th Test?

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd