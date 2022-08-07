India vs West Indies 5th T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Will India Test their bench strength?

August 7, 2022 11:23:44 am
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Playing XI Prediction: After clinching the series with a 59-run win in the 4th T20, India will lock horns against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I match on Sunday. Team India will be seeking to test their bench strength, while the West Indies will try to finish it on a good note. Similar to the fourth game, the 5th T20I will be played at Lauderhill in Florida. Asia Cup is set to start from August 27 and this is the final match for the Rohit Sharma-led side to experiment with the different combinations.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match Details:
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium in Florida on Sunday, August 7. The last time West Indies beat India in any series was at the same ground in 2016 when they won the two-T20I series 1-0 with one match washed out.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Pitch Report:
The pitch at Central Broward Park Stadium tends to help batters because of the small boundaries. Anything below 200 will be a chaseable total.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Weather Report:
There is no big threat to the matches except for the odd passing shower for the fourth T20I between India and West Indies.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Probable Playing XI:
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel.
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.
