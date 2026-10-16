India vs West Indies 5th T20I Playing 11: Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar in focus with series on the line

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India will need to seriously reassess their bowling approach when they face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, with the series locked at 2-2. West Indies’ batting juggernaut has been in ominous form, posting 247 in Hyderabad, and India’s bowlers have struggled for consistency, conceding 52 runs apiece through Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh in the fourth game.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inclusion in place of the injured Arshdeep Singh brings an exciting option and a wealth of experience to the attack. His ability to swing the new ball and bowl at the death could prove crucial in containing West Indies’ powerful top order.
The opening pair could also see a change, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi potentially replacing Abhishek Sharma, who has blown hot and cold. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, seemed to have found some rhythm with a blistering 56 off 23 in Hyderabad, and India will hope he carries that form into the decider.
Kuldeep Yadav could also find his way back into the XI in place of the out-of-touch Axar Patel, who has been ineffective with both bat and ball throughout the series.
India vs West Indies Predicted Playing XIs for 5th T20I
India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies Predicted XI: Shai Hope (c) (wk), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
India vs West Indies T20I Series Squads
India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (in place of injured Arshdeep Singh), Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer