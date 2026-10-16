India vs West Indies 5th T20I Playing 11: Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar in focus with series on the line

India will need to seriously reassess their bowling approach when they face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, with the series locked at 2-2. West Indies’ batting juggernaut has been in ominous form, posting 247 in Hyderabad, and India’s bowlers have struggled for consistency, conceding 52 runs apiece through Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh in the fourth game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inclusion in place of the injured Arshdeep Singh brings an exciting option and a wealth of experience to the attack. His ability to swing the new ball and bowl at the death could prove crucial in containing West Indies’ powerful top order.