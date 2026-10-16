India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI Online

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming Online: With the series tied 2-2, all eyes are on the fifth T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Runs have flowed quickly in the series, and given the nature of the ground where they will face off tomorrow, there might be plenty of boundaries and sixes.

While the Indian team’s batting looks sorted, the bowling needs work. With Arshdeep Singh injured in the previous game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to the squad and is expected to play. His addition to the line-up will add much-needed experience.