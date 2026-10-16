India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI Online

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming Online: With the series tied 2-2, all eyes are on the fifth T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Runs have flowed quickly in the series, and given the nature of the ground where they will face off tomorrow, there might be plenty of boundaries and sixes.
While the Indian team’s batting looks sorted, the bowling needs work. With Arshdeep Singh injured in the previous game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to the squad and is expected to play. His addition to the line-up will add much-needed experience.
West Indies, on the other hand, have been heavily reliant on their skipper, Shai Hope. Every time they have won a game of cricket, runs have come from Hope’s bat. On the days he failed to deliver, the side lost quite comfortably; the visitors would hope other players would step up and deliver.
IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Match Details
When will the IND vs WI, 5th T20I be played?
The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be played on Saturday (Oct 17). The toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where can fans watch the match on television?
The live telecast of the fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to livestream IND vs WI, 5th T20I?
The livestream of the fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Naman Dhir
West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer