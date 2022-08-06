India vs West Indies 4th T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Will Deepak Hooda replace Shreyas Iyer in India’s playing XI?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Playing XI Prediction: Shreyas Iyer’s performance will be under intense scrutiny as India gear up for the fourth T20I game against West Indies at Central Broward Park Stadium in Florida.

Deepak Hooda, who has used most of the opportunities handed to him, looks good to outwit Iyer at the moment as far as the big ticket T20 World Cup berth is concerned. With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all set to be back in the playing eleven for the Asia Cup, time is certainly running out for the 27-year-old Mumbaikar, who has had scores of 0, 10 (11 balls), and 24 (27 balls) in the three games so far in the ongoing series.He looked distinctly uncomfortable against the fast and rising deliveries

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Details:

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I will be played at Central Broward Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday, August 6. The last time West Indies beat India in any series was at the same ground in 2016 when they won the two-T20I series 1-0 with one match washed out.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch at Central Broward Park Stadium tends to help batters because of the small boundaries. Anything below 200 will be a chaseable total.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Weather Report:

There is no big threat to the matches except for the odd passing shower for the fourth T20I between India and West Indies.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Probable Playing XI:

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Squads:

India: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.