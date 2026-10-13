India vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11: Kuldeep Yadav to be left on bench again

India will be looking to confirm a series win for themselves when they face the West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 going into the fourth T20I, with India having won the first and third T20Is and West Indies winning the second.

Extremely high-scoring pitches have been a feature of this tour even in the three ODIs that preceded the five-match T20I series and it could be the case again in Hyderabad. It is the venue where India nearly hit 300 runs in a T20I and the home of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, who have sent scoring records tumbling in recent years here. Abhishek Sharma is the protagonist of SRH’s big-hitting feats and he found good form in the third T20I.