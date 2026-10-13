India vs West Indies 4th T20 Playing 11: Kuldeep Yadav to be left on bench again

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India will be looking to confirm a series win for themselves when they face the West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 going into the fourth T20I, with India having won the first and third T20Is and West Indies winning the second.
Extremely high-scoring pitches have been a feature of this tour even in the three ODIs that preceded the five-match T20I series and it could be the case again in Hyderabad. It is the venue where India nearly hit 300 runs in a T20I and the home of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, who have sent scoring records tumbling in recent years here. Abhishek Sharma is the protagonist of SRH’s big-hitting feats and he found good form in the third T20I.
India benefitted from having an extra pacer in the third T20I, which was remarkably the first one on this tour in which a team succesfully defended a total. There is every possibility that they might stick with that formula and keep Kuldeep Yadav on the bench. West Indies, on the other hand, will be hoping against hope that Romario Shepherd will be fit in time for the match. He was injured while bowling in the second T20I and didn’t feature in Indore.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies: Shai Hope (C, WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.