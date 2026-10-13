India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, India on October 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they take on West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shreyas Iyer’s side lead 2-1 after a 14-run win in Indore, where Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 69 off 30 balls and Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul proved decisive.

The hosts are likely to persist with the same combination. However, Sanju Samson’s inconsistent returns could tempt the team management to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity at the top of the order.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Streaming

When and Where will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Take Place?