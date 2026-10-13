India vs West Indies 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs WI match?

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India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they take on West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shreyas Iyer’s side lead 2-1 after a 14-run win in Indore, where Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 69 off 30 balls and Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul proved decisive.
The hosts are likely to persist with the same combination. However, Sanju Samson’s inconsistent returns could tempt the team management to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity at the top of the order.
When and Where will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Take Place?
The 4th T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 14, 2026.
What time will India vs West Indies 4th T20I begin?
The 4th T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.
When will the toss take place in India vs West Indies 4th T20I?
The toss for the 4th T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I on television in India?
The 4th T20I between India and West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
Where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I online in India?
The T20I series between India and West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.