WATCH: GONE IN A FLASH! MS Dhoni’s quick stumping of Keemo Paul is a must-see

MS Dhoni is not being favoured for the T20 series coming up against West Indies and then Australia. The runs from his willow which used to take India towards bigger totals have dried up too in the recent past. But his fielding skills and leadership remains strongly intact. He provided a strong example of it in the third ODI by taking a running, full length dive catch. On Monday, int he fourth ODI against the West Indies, he gave yet another example by whipping off the bails and dismissing Keemo Paul.

In the 28th over of West Indies’ 378 run chase, which proved futile in the end as the visitors lost by 224 runs, Ravindra Jadeja got the ball to spin away from Paul after landing. The West Indies lower order batsman pushed forward but failed to cover for the turn. MS Dhoni, as has been witnessed many times in the past, was on it like a flash to whip off the bails with Paul just outside the crease. The umpire went upstairs for a closer look but Paul had decided to walk by then. MS Dhoni’s expression confirmed the dismissal as well with Kuldeep left slightly surprised by the quick stumping.

Quickest stumping & That precious smile😍… If there is anything faster than the speed of light in this world, it should be DHONI’s stumping🔥#Dhoni #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/D87rTTjcWu — Prakash MSD’ian (@shadowOfMahi) 29 October 2018

It was later revealed that MS Dhoni took a mere 0.08 seconds to react and take off the bails. He might be getting older but he’s definitely not losing his touch – at least on the field.