India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I also to be delayed by 90 minutes

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and West Indies will start at 9.30pm IST instead of 8:00pm IST, the West Indies Cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

The five-match T20 series is currently tied 1-1 after West Indies won the second T20 comfortably with the help of Obed McCoy’s career best six-wicket mauling.

McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India, after being put into bat, were bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs on Monday.

The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team’s favour. He hit a six and a four off Avesh Khan.

It was Arshdeep singh, who bowled a lethal yorker to castle the dangerous Rovman Powell and set it up nicely for Avesh to defend 10 runs, but a no-ball off the first delivery derailed India’s bid to pull off a heist.

India won the first contest by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.