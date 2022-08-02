India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I also to be delayed by 90 minutes

Updated: August 2, 2022 10:15:39 am
The third T20I of the five-match series between India and West Indies will start at 9.30pm IST instead of 8:00pm IST, the West Indies Cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.
*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022
The five-match T20 series is currently tied 1-1 after West Indies won the second T20 comfortably with the help of Obed McCoy’s career best six-wicket mauling.
McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India, after being put into bat, were bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs on Monday.
The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team’s favour. He hit a six and a four off Avesh Khan.
It was Arshdeep singh, who bowled a lethal yorker to castle the dangerous Rovman Powell and set it up nicely for Avesh to defend 10 runs, but a no-ball off the first delivery derailed India’s bid to pull off a heist.
Subscriber Only Stories
India won the first contest by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Latest News
India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I to be delayed by 90 minutes
IBPS PO 2022 application process begins; check application details, exam pattern
Aamir Khan defends 17-year age gap between him and Mona Singh as she plays his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Agar main Mona hota toh…’
The next Nothing Phone could be a ‘Lite’ version, without the Glyph lights: Report
Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand
Are there any side effects of drinking tea on an empty stomach every morning?
Delhi News Live: Liquor shops shut on Monday; Nigerian national is Delhi’s second monkeypox case
Alia Bhatt on north-south debate: ‘All south films have not worked, similarly some Hindi films have done well too’
Stock Market Today: Sensex slips over 100 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,300-mark
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to attend key Congress meeting in Karnataka today
Family of BSF jawan killed in Cong accuses govt of indifference, insensitivity
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli look relaxed as they return from European vacation, fans are loving their ‘simple’ look