scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I also to be delayed by 90 minutes

The third T20I between India and West Indies will start at 9:30 PM IST

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 2, 2022 10:15:39 am
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (left) and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran. (Credit: CWI)

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and West Indies will start at 9.30pm IST instead of 8:00pm IST, the West Indies Cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

The five-match T20 series is currently tied 1-1 after West Indies won the second T20 comfortably with the help of Obed McCoy’s career best six-wicket mauling.

McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India, after being put into bat, were bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs on Monday.

The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team’s favour. He hit a six and a four off Avesh Khan.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It was Arshdeep singh, who bowled a lethal yorker to castle the dangerous Rovman Powell and set it up nicely for Avesh to defend 10 runs, but a no-ball off the first delivery derailed India’s bid to pull off a heist.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance

India won the first contest by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 10:13:07 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia Bhatt agrees stars' salaries should be 'reassessed' after flops
Express ADDA

Alia Bhatt agrees stars' salaries should be 'reassessed' after flops

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Monkeypox death

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

Cops to sports teacher, women's lawn bowls team on cusp of gold
CWG 2022

Cops to sports teacher, women's lawn bowls team on cusp of gold

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Express Townhall

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022 , Team India
CWG gets taste of Indo-Pak rivalry, Mizoram teen Jeremy gets the gold
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News