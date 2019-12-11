India vs West Indies 3rd T20I, Mumbai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Clear weather expected for INDvWI T20I decider at Wankhede

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 3rd T20I, Mumbai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer hail from Mumbai where the 3rd and final T20I is being hosted on Wednesday. : Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer hail from Mumbai where the 3rd and final T20I is being hosted on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) 3rd T20I, Mumbai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Team India is treating the ongoing T20I series against West Indies as an audition for next year’s World Cup. So the men in blue are leaving no stone unturned in winning each and every game come on their way to the marquee event which is 10 months away from here on.

With India are locking horns with two-time world T20 champions in the series-deciding third match in Mumbai, their efforts to find the right combination for the marquee event will continue.

“See, I don’t want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20)World Cup. It is still a long, long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward,” Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday ahead of the series finale.

Weather forecast:

Talking about the venue, The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai was originally scheduled to host the first T20I on December 6 but after the local police expressed inability to provide proper security, it was swapped with Hyderabad. The weather forecast for the Wankhdede match is slated to be completely clear with 0 percent chance of showers, as per Accuweather. The temperature is expected to remain in the late 20 degrees celsius with little cloud cover.

Pitch report:

With no chances of rain, this will be an ideal batting surface. The Wankhede stadium has always been an extremely difficult ground to defend a total on and India have already found it hard when West Indies romped past their total of 192 in the 2016 semi-finals. With dew expected to play a big role, both captains will be hoping to win and put the other side into bat.

