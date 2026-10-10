India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI Online

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online: The series is level at 1-1, with West Indies captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten century helping the visitors stun India in the second T20I. Hope samashed 102 in 45 balls as the West Indies knocked down a target of 250 with nine balls to spare and won the second T20I by six wickets. The five-match series is hence level at 1-1 going into the third T20I.

Encouragingly for India, fast bowler Mayank Yadav was menacing in the opening phases of the West Indies’ chase. The tearaway pacer’s career has been hampered by injuries over the years and India would be hoping that Mayank can truly get his career going. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had said after the second T20I that the hosts missed a trick by not bowling Mayank in the 17th over. Kuldeep was taken for 24 runs in a game-changing over, conceding three sixes, a boundary and a wide as the West Indies gained the upper-hand in their daunting chase of 250. The onslaught left India under pressure as the visitors closed in on the target on Friday.