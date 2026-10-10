India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI Online

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India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online: The series is level at 1-1, with West Indies captain Shai Hope’s unbeaten century helping the visitors stun India in the second T20I. Hope samashed 102 in 45 balls as the West Indies knocked down a target of 250 with nine balls to spare and won the second T20I by six wickets. The five-match series is hence level at 1-1 going into the third T20I.
Encouragingly for India, fast bowler Mayank Yadav was menacing in the opening phases of the West Indies’ chase. The tearaway pacer’s career has been hampered by injuries over the years and India would be hoping that Mayank can truly get his career going. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had said after the second T20I that the hosts missed a trick by not bowling Mayank in the 17th over. Kuldeep was taken for 24 runs in a game-changing over, conceding three sixes, a boundary and a wide as the West Indies gained the upper-hand in their daunting chase of 250. The onslaught left India under pressure as the visitors closed in on the target on Friday.
Arshdeep, who bowled the 18th over, could not stem the flow of runs either, conceding 17 to West Indies skipper Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd. The visitors then completed the chase in the 19th over, taking Axar Patel for two sixes to seal a comprehensive victory.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming
When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Take Place?
The 3rd T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at the Holkat Stadium in Indore on October 11, 2026.
What Time Will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Begin?
The 3rd T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?
The 2nd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Online in India?
The 2nd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.
India And West Indies Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.