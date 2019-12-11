India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 33 in the second T20I (Source: PTI) Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 33 in the second T20I (Source: PTI)

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In the first two T20Is in the series, the team chasing the target emerged victoriously. Shivam Dube hitting his maiden half-century in international cricket was the only positive for India in the previous game. Their fielding has been below par in the first T20Is and will be under scanner in the final of the series. It will be interesting to see whether Sanju Samson gets to play in the T20I series. Also, Mohammed Shami made a comeback in the T20I squad. Indian skipper Virat Kohli may give Shami a chance at the Wankhede Stadium.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score

When is IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

IND vs WI 3rd T20I is on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. This is the third of the three-match series.

Where is IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

IND vs WI 3rd T20I is at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time is IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

IND vs WI 3rd T20I is at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 3rdT20I on TV?

IND vs WI 3rd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I live online?

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

