India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Can India’s spinners cope in Indore?

More than 500 runs were scored in Ranchi on Friday, and the spell that stayed was Roston Chase’s 4-0-24-3. Abhishek Sharma fell to a shorter ball with considerable bounce. Ishan Kishan to one that skidded through and did not bounce as much as he expected. Shivam Dube to a flatter delivery, clocked at 92.7 kph, that again kept low.

All three fell to Roston Chase, whose 4-0-24-3 in Ranchi on Friday came in a match in which more than 500 runs were scored. The off-spinner did not rely on extravagant turn. He varied his pace and lines, and made India’s batsmen work for their runs.

“On a surface and a field like this, to go out at six runs an over is unbelievable,” Shai Hope said after the game. “So he really kept us in the game. It was very difficult conditions to bowl on.”

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In the first T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday, Chase had gone for 37 in 3.4 overs, though he removed Abhishek there too. India’s spinners took a combined 7/90 in 11 overs on that ground, with its long boundaries.

In Ranchi, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir and Kuldeep Yadav conceded 141 runs in 9.3 overs and took one wicket. Axar finished with 3.3-0-63-0, Kuldeep with 4-0-53-1 and Dhir with 2-0-25-0.

Axar’s first over had two dots, and some deliveries did go past the batsmen. Then Hope smashed a short delivery over mid-on and pulled another for six. Later, a full toss down leg was struck for six.

Dhir gave away seven runs from his first over, with a few balls that missed the bat and were defended. His second went for 18. Hope sent a floated delivery outside off flat for six over long-off. Sherfane Rutherford then hammered him for a four and a six.

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Kuldeep dismissed Rutherford to end a 120-run stand with Hope. His last over went for 24, to Hope and Romario Shepherd.

Gautam Gambhir defended his bowlers in the post-match presentation.

“You don’t want a good bat-and-ball competition? What you want to see, that’s also what we want to see. We also want to see an even contest.”

“These bowlers are our bowlers, not someone else’s bowlers. Their careers are at stake; they have worked hard to sit in this dressing room. If it’s an even competition, we’ll see a better game of cricket,” he said.

“These are tough conditions to bowl. We know that flat wickets with the dew, obviously, it’s tough. But we need to figure out the way…to try and stop the opposition,” he added.

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The series moves to Indore for the third T20I on Sunday. Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak looked at the pitch on Saturday. Holkar Stadium’s boundaries are shorter.

Live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, 7 pm.