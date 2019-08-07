IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant shine as India complete Windies whitewash

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant completed their respective half-centuries and helped India secure a comprehensive seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third and final T20I. The duo added 106 runs for the third wicket as Pant remained unbeaten on 65 to guide India home. Earlier in the day, Deepak Chahar dismantled the Windies top-order and helping India restrict the hosts on 146/6.

Toss: India won the toss and opted to bowl first after rain-delayed start of play.

First innings: Windies got off to a mediocre start, again, with the top three failing in the powerplay – all falling victims to Deepak Chahar. Pollard and Pooran steadied the ship with a half-century partnership. The former was striking the ball sweetly and was aggressive against the spinners. He struck six maximums in his knock of 58. Saini accounted for both the set batsmen. Just when, India looked to finish on a high, Rovman Powell’s cameo powered the hosts to a score in the vicinity of 150.

Second innings: Chasing 147, India got off to a poor start as they lost both their openers cheaply. Shikhar Dhawan, who has failed to make an impact since his return was dismissed by Oshane Thomas on 3, while KL Rahul could only add 20 runs on the scoreboard. However, a 106-run stand between Kohli and Pant saw India comfortably chase down the target with five balls to spare. After the end of the T20I series, India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match ODI series which will be followed by a two-match Test series.

Gamechanger: Deepak Chahar’s incisive swing bowling in a brilliant opening spell rattled the West Indies top-order. The right-arm pacer removed Sunil Narine in his first over and then went to dismiss Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer in his second over. The 26-year-old cricketer gave away just four runs in the three overs he bowled to leave West Indies tottering at 14/3, a blow from which they failed to recover.

Scorecard: WI: 146/6 (20 overs) | IND: 150/3 (19.1 overs)