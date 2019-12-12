Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma end 2019 as joint highest run-getters in T20Is

Rohit Sharma in action. (Source: AP Photo) Rohit Sharma in action. (Source: AP Photo)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ended 2019 as the joint highest run-scorers in T20I cricket. Going into the match in Mumbai, Kohli was one run ahead of Sharma. After West Indies asked India to bat first, Sharma scored 71 while the Indian captain hit 70 as a result of which both are tied at 2633 runs each.

Kohli has accumulated those runs in 75 matches at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 138.07. Sharma, on the other hand, needed 104 matches to score the same number of runs.

Rohit Sharma becomes fastest batsman, first Indian to hit 400 international sixes

Rohit Sharma has become the fastest batsman and the first Indian to reach the milestone of hitting 400 international sixes across all formats. He hit fives sixes in his knock of 71 against West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking his tally of sixes to 404.

In the ongoing third T20I against the Caribbean side, Rohit Sharma hit his 400th six off Sheldon Cottrell in the last ball of the third over by placing his shot precisely in the gap between short third man and the keeper.

Rohit has become the fastest batsman ever to reach the milestone. He has taken just 360 innings. He is followed by Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (437 innings) and West Indies’ Chris Gayle (486 innings).

Climbing up the table of most number of sixes hit in international cricket, Rohit Sharma is now on 404 sixes, behind Chris Gayle (534 sixes) and Shahid Afridi (476). Rohit is followed by Brendon McCullum (398) and MS Dhoni (359).

The 32-year-old batsman had earlier marked his name into another record involving sixes, as he was also the first Indian to hit 350 sixes. As for the previous milestones, Kapil Dev was the first to hit 100 sixes, Sachin Tendulkar for 150 sixes, Sourav Ganguly for 200 sixes, Tendulkar for 250 sixes, and MS Dhoni for 300 sixes.

Along with KL Rahul, Rohit powered India to the fifth-highest powerplay score in T20I history, by putting up 72 runs on the scoreboard in Mumbai. The highest still remains 78 against South Africa in 2018, which is followed by 77 against Sri Lanka in 2009, 76 against New Zealand in 2007, and then 74 against Australia in 2016.

Rohit also surpassed Ireland’s Paul Stirling (233) to have hit the second-highest number of fours in T20Is, as he is currently on 234. While he is followed by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (215) and Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan (211), Virat Kohli has hit the most number of fours, with 243 boundaries, in T20I cricket.

The Mumbai-born batsman also became the first-ever player to hit 20+ sixes in a calendar year in all the formats.

Rohit carried on his onslaught against the West Indies bowling by hitting Khary Pierre for three more sixes in the innings. He reached his half-century in the eighth over itself, from just 23 balls. He hit another one off Hayden Walsh.

The Indian vice-captain has hit 52 sixes in Test cricket, 232 sixes in ODIs, and 120 in T20Is.

Virat Kohli registers fastest fifty, Wankhede get its highest T20I total

India’s total of 240/3 at the iconic Wankhede is now the highest total in T20Is at the ground.

Kohli’s whirlwind half-century of 21 balls is his fastest in T20I cricket and the fifth-fastest by an India batsman.

Kohli’s current average at Wankhede in T20s stands at 85.28 with 597 runs in 13 innings.

Most defeats in T20Is-

61 Sri Lanka/ West Indies *

60 Bangladesh

56 New Zealand

55 Pakistan

54 Zimbabwe

Most sixes vs India in India (T20I)-

15 WI Hyderabad 2019

12 WI Trivandrum 2019

12 WI Mumbai WS *

— all in this series

11 WI Mumbai WS 2016

10 NZ Rajkot 2017

10 SL Indore 2017

