India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi unlikely to get a look in at Indore

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad, Players List: The Indian Express brings the you the predicted playing xi for India and West Indies ahead of their third T20I in Indore.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readOct 10, 2026 10:25 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play at Indore vs West Indies? (CREIMAS)
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India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: With head coach Gautam Gambhir reiterating after the 2nd T20I in Ranchi that while India will be flexible with the middle order, the top will remain constant, teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will likely have to wait for his international debut on home soil. With the series tied at 1-1, India are unlikely to tinker with the experienced pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma who are firing on all cylinders at the moment.

With the Indian bowlers getting thrashed by the Windies in Ranchi, it’ll be interesting to see if Gambhir decides to tinker in that department, especially the spinners trio. With Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir getting taken to the cleaners, India might opt to bring in Ravi Bishnoi. The pace department also leaked runs but with Jasprit Bumrah missing, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav are expected to retain their places. In case, India make a change it’s likely that Prince Yadav can replace Mayank but with the latter taking 2 quick wickets last match, India are expected to go with the familiar combination.

For west Indies, it’ll be a situation of ‘don’t fix if it isn’t broke’ as the Shai Hope-led side are unlikely to mess around with the winning combination.

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India vs West Indies 3rd T20I predicted XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir/Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

India vs West Indies squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo, Keemo Paul

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