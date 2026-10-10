India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi unlikely to get a look in at Indore

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: With head coach Gautam Gambhir reiterating after the 2nd T20I in Ranchi that while India will be flexible with the middle order, the top will remain constant, teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will likely have to wait for his international debut on home soil. With the series tied at 1-1, India are unlikely to tinker with the experienced pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma who are firing on all cylinders at the moment.

With the Indian bowlers getting thrashed by the Windies in Ranchi, it’ll be interesting to see if Gambhir decides to tinker in that department, especially the spinners trio. With Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir getting taken to the cleaners, India might opt to bring in Ravi Bishnoi. The pace department also leaked runs but with Jasprit Bumrah missing, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav are expected to retain their places. In case, India make a change it’s likely that Prince Yadav can replace Mayank but with the latter taking 2 quick wickets last match, India are expected to go with the familiar combination.