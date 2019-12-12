India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: IND thump WI by 67 runs to win the series

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 3rd T20I: India beat West Indies by 67 runs at the Wankhede to win the series by a margin of 2-1. It was imperative for West Indies to get off to a good start chasing a massive total like 241 but they ended up losing three wickets in the first four overs which pegged them back. Kieron Pollard waged a lone battle with a powerful 67 but at the end it was too much too chase. The Windies captain lacked support at the other end and in the end, India sealed a comfortable 67-run victory to clinch the series.
Earlier, India put on a mammoth 240/3 in 20 overs after West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul went all guns blazing from the start. While Rohit scored 71, Rahul blazed his way to 91. However, India captain Virat Kohli stole the show with a blitzkreig 70 off just 29 balls to power India to a possibly match-winning score.
Highlights
A big victory at Wankhede! India win by 67 runs in Mumbai. Despite a big score in their own right, West Indies fall short of the massive target set by Team India. 2-1 for India, and the T20I series is wrapped.It's all over! #TeamIndia beat West Indies in the 3rd T20I to win the series 2-1
The knuckle ball from Chahar does the trick as Pierre pokes it without any intent. Chips a sitter to Jadeja at point, who accepts it gleefully. K Pierre c (sub)Jadeja b Chahar 6(12). WI- 173/8 in 19. 2 ovs
WICKET! Accurate stuff from Shami as he rattles the stumps with Walsh Jr going for a scoop. Almost has another wicket off the next ball too. It's been a good comeback to the T20I side for him. Finishes with 2/25 in 4 overs. Uphill task for Windies as they need 89 in 3 ovs. WI- 152/7 after 16.5 ovs
Kieron Pollard played a lone hand for the Windies, but he too finds himself walking back for a commendable 68 off 39. They require another 100 runs from 30 balls. WI 141/6 after 15 overs
6| 4| 4 amd Pollard is whacking it all over the park and it is Bhuvi who has to bear the brunt of this attack. Watch out India! Pollard will win it for WI. Shami,Bhuvi or Chahar has to get him in next 2 overs. Else Pollard will win T20I. 20 Req run rate is of no problem to Pollard. Wi- 141/ 5 in 14.3 ovs
Fifty for Pollard and the whole Wankhede cheers for him. he is fighting a lone battle out there. Will Pollard win this? WI - 124/5 after 14 ovs | Need 117 runs in 36 balls.
T20I fifties for Pollard:
54(26)* v Aus Gros Islet 2012
63(29)* v NZ Lauderhill 2012
58(45) v Ind Providence 2019
52(33)* v Ind Mumbai WS 2019
Kuldeep Yadav gets another wicket, this time he sends back Jason Holder. Holder skies one up and it is the ever reliable Pandey under it. Half of the West Indies batting lineup is back in the hut. India inching towards a victory. 2 runs and a wicket of the over. WI - 105/5 in 12 ovs
Hetmyer v Kuldeep in all Internationals
Innings - 8
Dismissals - 6
Runs - 74
False Shots - 22%
Dismissal Rate - 11.6
Kuldeep has now dismissed Hetmyer six out of the eight times they've faced
Gone! Finally the wicket that has been eluding Team India for a while! The dangerous looking partnership is finally broken.Hetmyer has finally been dismissed for 41 by Kuldeep. KL Rahul completes the catch. Windies lose their 4th wicket. Kuldeep has the last laugh. WI - 91/4 (9.3)
Mohammed Shami drops a chance at mid-off from Shimron Hetmyer! Hetmyer gets a reprieve...will this come back to haunt India? Seems like All Indian fielders have had too much butter on their fingers in this series! West Indies 70/3 in 8.3 overs
FOUR! Pollard caressed that one to deep square to get to 1,000 runs in T20I cricket! -4th West Indian batsman to achieve this feat. 58th overall batsman to complete 1000 runs. He is taking on Shivam Dube and gets 19 runs of the over. WI 60/3 after 7 overs
After the early setbacks West Indies are making a comeback with Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard in the middle. One six each for both the batsmen and Wankhede has gone a bit silent now. WI- 41/3 after 6 overs
Deepak Chahar strikes! Shivam Dube takes an outstanding catch to send Nicholas Pooran packing for a golden duck. The Wankhede chants "Shivam Dube" in appreciation of a fine catch. The extra pace was too much for Pooran as he went for the cut and the thick edge went up as Dube judged it well and took a wonderful catch. WI- 17/3
GONE! A big wicket for India. Shami has Lendl Simmons top edging to Shreyas Iyer and India have seen off their tormentor from the last game. West Indies 17 for 2
Bhuvneshwar strikes in the second over! King skies it into the hands of KL Rahul. Brilliant captaincy as well as the fielder was moved from third-man to sweeper cover just the ball before. King is gone for 5. West Indies 12/1 after 1.5 ovs
Lendl Simmons and Brandon King are at the crease. Simmons is on strike. Deepak Chahar will open the attack. Lets Play!
An absolute run fest at the Wankhede as India put up a total of 240/3 on the board, courtesy batting fireworks by Rohit (71), Rahul (91), Kohli (70*).
The West Indies are chasing a massive 241 for a series victory, here. (Williams 1/37, Pollard 1/33 & Cottrell 1/40)
Highest T20I totals for India:
260/5 vs SL Indore 2017
244/4 vs WI Lauderhill 2016
240/3 vs WI Mumbai WS 2019***
218/4 vs Eng Durban 2007
27 runs off it. West Indies and Pollard are under pressure. Once more Kohli peppers the area near deep mid-wicket. Good length ball on off and middle, Kohli flicks it with those supple wrists of his for his sixth maximum. IND- 231/2 after 19 overs
Indians to score a T20I Fifty after coming to bat with less than 10 overs to spare
Yuvraj Singh vs ENG 2007
Rohit Sharma vs ENG 2012
Virat Kohli vs AUS 2016
MS Dhoni vs SA 2018
Virat Kohli vs WI 2019*
SIX! Williams makes an error in length and Kohli lifts him for a huge hit and has a few words for him. It was all about the bottom hand. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has raced to 50 off 21 balls | IND- 204/2 after 18 overs
Roger Federer will be proud of that cross batted shot from KL Rahul. KL Rahul goes down the ground for four runs. That was short from Cottrell and Rahul backed away to give himself time and whack it away straight back past the bowler
Rahul-
First 33 balls: 59
Last 16 balls: 18
India 187/2 with three overs to go.
6 1 4 6 4 1= 22 runs of the over and Virat Kohli is cutting loose. It's raining boundaries and sixes at the Wankhede! The cheers are only getting louder for Kohli and Co. IND- 173/2 after 15 ovs
That was a close shave as KL Rahul was nowhere near the picture after Holder's throw to the non-striker's end. Kohli rushed to the striker's end while Rahul was not keen on a run, then gives up trying to cross. But Holder misses a direct hit. Wry smile from Rahul.
SIX! Aggression from Virat Kohli and he spoils what was turning out to be a great final over for Walsh Jr. A six over long on for the Indian captain. The 150 comes up for the hosts. IND- 151/2 (14)
Just 10 runs off last 2 overs and India have lost 2 wickets. Could there be a loss in momentum now?
Without even settling in Pant attempts to go big but ends up finding Holder at long-off! Rishabh Pant is gone for a duck. Pollard picks up the wicket at a ground he knows well. India have lost 2 wickets in quick time. Virat Kohli has walked in. 138/2 in 12.2 overs
Gone! Rohit Sharma is gone against the run of play for 71 off 34! Williams provides the breakthrough at last. Spectacular Innings From Rohit Comes To An End With a Superb Catch. Maybe the break in play with Lewis getting injured helped the Windies. That was a lethal Innings by HITMAN at his Home Ground in front of his wife and kid. IND- 136/1 after 12
West Indies' bowlers may have been under the pump, but their fielders have been top notch. Evin Lewis has jarred his knee, trying to prevent another brutal square cut from Rahul. He's being stretchered off. Awful news for West Indies.
6 0 1 4 4 1 = 16 runs again of this over. IND 132/0 after 11 overs, Rohit is on 70 while Rahul is giving him company on 61. Meanwhile, this is also the highest opening partnership for India vs WI bettering the 123 by Rohit & Dhawan in Lucknow last year.
Rohit has looked absolutely sublime so far. He's played only 4.3% false shots - the lowest of his 23 fifty-plus scores in T20Is for the first 50 runs. Only once has he reached the landmark quicker of these 23 knocks.
Great start for India so far. 72-0 is their second best score in the powerplay batting first in T20Is. The only time they've scored more was the 78-2 v South Africa at Johannesburg in Feb 2018. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also reaches his FIFTY! At the halfway stage, IND- 116/0 after 10 ovs | Rohit Sharma (63) KL Rahul (51)
Rohit Sharma is smashing it at the Wankhede. Two consecutive sixes to bring up his fifty off 23 balls. This was coming, but the way he's pacing his innings has been OUT OF THE WORLD!
Six of the fourth ball of the 7th over. Pierre overpitched one, he was down on one knee and out came a powerful slog sweep over mid-wicket. The fifth ball is another SIX as he lofts Pierre over the top. He is not done yet and its a four again. Pierre has lost it. Rohit reaches out and sensibly guides the ball wide of point, knowing there's no sweeper on the off-side. 21 runs off it, the best over the innings | IND 81-0 after 7 overs
KL Rahul is going the distance 5.1 - FOUR 5.2 - SIX 5.3 - FOUR
stunning effort from Evin Lewis.
Rohit Sharma takes the attack to Khary Pierre hitting him for a maximum off the first ball followed by a similar shot. Evin Lewis's brilliance at the boundary line robbed Rohit of another six. The Indian opener scores another boundary from the over. A huge over for India, 14 from it. IND - 58/0 after 5 overs
Four runs off the first four balls and then KL Rahul hits Jason Holder towards mid-wicket followed by a six over deep backward point. The opening partnership is nearing 50 already. IND - 44/0 after 4 overs
Rohit Sharma completes 400 sixes in international cricket. Rohit is only the third batsman to do so after Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi. After bowling a five-run over, Cottrell takes a beating from Rohit. 16 runs from the over. IND - 30/0 after 3 overs
Jason Holder opens the bowling from the other end. Holder manages to get two outside edges from Rahul's bat but both of them go past the wicketkeeper and run towards the fence. IND - 14/0 in 2 overs
Rohit Sharma welcomed by a yorker from Sheldon Cottrell. Next ball, Cottrell provides width and Rohit hits it over covers for a boundary. A dot delivery to follow as Rohit plays it straight to the square leg fielder. Another inside edge off the bat, another dot ball. He takes a single off the fifth delivery of the over, another well-directed delivery yorker from Cottrell. KL Rahul on the crease, he guides the ball to short third man for no run. IND - 5/0 in 1 over