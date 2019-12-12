India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: IND thump WI by 67 runs to win the series

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India beat West Indies in Mumbai. (File Photo) IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India beat West Indies in Mumbai. (File Photo)

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 3rd T20I: India beat West Indies by 67 runs at the Wankhede to win the series by a margin of 2-1. It was imperative for West Indies to get off to a good start chasing a massive total like 241 but they ended up losing three wickets in the first four overs which pegged them back. Kieron Pollard waged a lone battle with a powerful 67 but at the end it was too much too chase. The Windies captain lacked support at the other end and in the end, India sealed a comfortable 67-run victory to clinch the series.

Earlier, India put on a mammoth 240/3 in 20 overs after West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul went all guns blazing from the start. While Rohit scored 71, Rahul blazed his way to 91. However, India captain Virat Kohli stole the show with a blitzkreig 70 off just 29 balls to power India to a possibly match-winning score.