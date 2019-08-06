India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Guyana

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will take on West Indies for the third time in their T20I series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and Co. will be looking to eke out another win and complete a whitewash after winning the first two matches.

India have momentum on their side but Kohli has also said that he will look to shuffle the squad to give chances to newer faces, like Rahul Chahar, who can benefit from the favourable conditions of Guyana. Meanwhile, West Indies are still looking for a proper opener as their batting has let them down entirely in the series, for which they have made up with their skill with the ball. After the T20I series, India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match ODI series which will be followed by a two-match Test series.