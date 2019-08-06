India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Guyana

India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will take on West Indies for the third time in their T20I series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and Co. will be looking to eke out another win and complete a whitewash after winning the first two matches.
India have momentum on their side but Kohli has also said that he will look to shuffle the squad to give chances to newer faces, like Rahul Chahar, who can benefit from the favourable conditions of Guyana. Meanwhile, West Indies are still looking for a proper opener as their batting has let them down entirely in the series, for which they have made up with their skill with the ball. After the T20I series, India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match ODI series which will be followed by a two-match Test series.
Toss delayed due to wet outfield at Providence stadium in Guyana
Rain has stopped
Good news, the covers are being removed as the sun is finally out. Let's pray that the rain gods don't hinder the final T20 action of the series.
Pitch Report
Still overcast. There is a tinge of grass across this surface, also looks a bit dark - the color of this deck. The average first innings score is 140: Darren Ganga
Toss delay?
It's currently pouring currently in Guyana so there are chances of a slight delay in the Toss. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies. India have already won the series and would like to complet a whitewash against the hosts on Tuesday. Kohli has also indicated that the team management will look to shuffle the squad and give chance to new players, so it will be interesting to see if Rahul Chahar and Shreyas get a chance.