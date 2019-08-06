India vs West Indies 3rd T20, Guyana Weather Forecast Today: Rain threat looms large

Guyana Weather Forecast Today, India vs West Indies 3rd T20: India aim to whitewash West Indies in the three-T20I series with a win in the third T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. India have comprehensively beaten the Carlos Brathwaite-led side in the first T20Is.

West Indies’ batting has been lacklustre in the T20I series. They managed to score just 95 runs in the first T20I. In the second T20I, cashing a target of 168, their top-order disappointed once again. The second T20I’s winner was decided by Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as rain played spoilsport the hosts needed 70 runs from 27 deliveries.

How is the weather in Guyana?

As per Accuweather, we might see a delayed start as showers are expected at 9 AM. Rain may play spoilsport as rain is predicted later in the day. Expect a rain-curtailed match as hosts look to end the series on a high in a dead rubber match. There is a chance that the third T20I may get washed out altogether. It is expected to be a tough day from groundsmen as they may have to take the covers on and off several times.

What is the pitch report?

Not a single T20I has been played in Guyana since 2010. Indian skipper Virat Kohli may be inclined to play with three spinners as the pitch is a bit slow and may assist spinners. Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have been impressive in the T20I series so far. Kohli may trust his spin-trio to deliver once again.