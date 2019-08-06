India vs West Indies 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Match

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: India and West Indies will lock horns for the third time in the T20I series in a dead rubber match at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Rain is expected to play spoilsport for the second time in the T20I series. A delayed start to the game is on cards as rain threat looms large over the third T20I. A rain-curtailed game is expected as the teams play their first game in Guyana after the two matches in Florida.

India have registered comprehensive victories in the first two T20Is. West Indies’ batting has struggled against a second-string of bowlers. Even without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s bowling lineup have outclassed the Caribbean batsmen.

India might make a few changes in the side and give a chance to Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Chahar who are yet to make their T20I debuts. KL Rahul might play his first match as well considering that third T20I is a dead rubber.

Nothing has worked for West Indies as they have not been able to put up a fight in the first T20Is. Jason Mohammed may get a chance as he can be an addition to hosts’ middle order.

Dream 11 picks: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Rovman Powell, Navdeep Saini

Predicted XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Mohammed, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell, Sheldon Cottrell

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar